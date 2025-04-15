Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, co-founders of Avia, set out to redefine the gaming industry. Their journey began in 2017 in a Mountain View, Calif. garage. Today, Avia is a global force in skill-based mobile gaming, with 60 million downloads, 400 employees, and a portfolio of award-winning titles like Solitaire Clash, 8 Ball Strike, and Bingo Tour. Behind these milestones stand two determined founders and much hard work.

Foundations: From Vision to Garage Startup

Chen and Wang's partnership began with a recognition of unmet potential in mobile gaming. They saw an opportunity to create skill-based games that appealed to casual players, not just hardcore competitors. 'Many players, like myself, enjoyed gaming but weren't necessarily hardcore competitors chasing high-stakes esports,' Chen explained to gaming.net. Wang, her longtime friend and business partner, shared this vision.

Together, they identified a niche: games that rewarded strategy and practice but were approachable enough for busy adults.

Their early days were marked by relentless hustle. Still, they believed in their model, which offers gamers 'engaging gameplay, fair competition, and rewarding experiences,' according to Chen.

By 2017, they'd launched Pocket7Games, a unified platform offering 14+ games, from solitaire to bingo. This simplicity became Avia's hallmark.

Scaling Through Innovation

Avia's growth hinges on balancing familiarity with innovation. With achievements like 20M+ Downloads Worldwide, 300+ Sparking Employees, and 180M+ Monthly Tournaments, Avia's success validates Chen and Wang's approach.

Today, Avia is striving to refine gameplay based on real-time feedback. 'We listen to what players like and dislike,' Chen notes. 'Every decision we make, from game development to user feedback, is driven by one core principle: our players come first.'

Building a Community-Centric Model

Beyond technology, Avia's founders prioritised community. Over 70% of its users are women aged 35–50, many of whom are parents seeking quick, rewarding escapes. The games fit into fragments of free time, such as during a commute or after putting kids to bed. Avia also fosters connection through seasonal events, social media engagement and charity tournaments.

In 2023, the company hosted a fundraiser for the ASPCA, reflecting Chen's passion for animal welfare. The office even adopted two rescue cats, Jia Bao and TangTang, who have become mascots for the team.

Chen emphasises gaming's potential as a positive mental health outlet, citing studies that link gaming with friends with the development of problem-solving skills and social interaction. Games can also have a positive effect on anxiety and depression. 'Our platform fosters community and connection, helping people unwind, engage with others and share the joy of friendly competition,' Chen says.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and New Frontiers

With the mobile gaming industry projected to hit $185 billion by 2030, Chen sees 2025 as a pivotal year. Avia plans to expand into emerging markets, tailoring games to regional preferences.

For Chen and Wang, Avia's journey is a testament to perseverance. Following early fundraising rejections, the duo has navigated obstacles by staying grounded in their mission. Chen's mantra is 'Dream big. Work hard. Be brave. Shine bright.' These simple phrases will guide Avia in its onward journey.