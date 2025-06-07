In 2024, over 145,000 women across the UK started new businesses. This figure has doubled since 2018, marking a dramatic rise in female entrepreneurship. From tech and finance to logistics and manufacturing, women are not only launching ventures at record speed but also breaking into sectors historically dominated by men.

Yet behind the surge lies a persistent challenge. A recent survey revealed that 59% of women founders feel ignored or dismissed by investors. Many lead revenue-generating businesses, yet still struggle to be taken seriously during funding pitches. The UK investment landscape, it seems, remains skewed by gender bias.

Investor Bias Still Runs Deep

The gender funding gap is no secret. In 2024, just 2% of equity investment went to women-led start-ups, according to research by Global Woman Leader. This is despite growing evidence that female-led businesses deliver stronger returns per pound invested.

Fanny Tristan, founder of workplace tech platform HappyPal, shared her experience of pitching to rooms full of male investors. Rather than asking about user engagement or retention rates, they questioned whether she could balance work and motherhood — a line of inquiry rarely aimed at male founders.

LaTecia Johnson, a Black British creative strategist and founder, has highlighted the subtle barriers. In an interview earlier this year, she described how investors often used coded language, saying her ideas were 'too niche' or 'too early.' According to Johnson, these phrases often translate to 'we don't see ourselves in your business.'

Leadership That Looks Different

At the global level, female leaders continue to challenge outdated perceptions. Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, became a symbol of modern leadership during her time in office. Her empathetic and decisive handling of crises drew widespread praise, showing the world that leadership can be both strong and compassionate.

Following her resignation, Ardern shared a powerful reflection: 'You can be kind, but strong.' Her approach resonates with women in business who are choosing not to mould themselves into outdated archetypes, but to lead in their own way.

Outsmarting Investor Bias: Practical Moves for Female Founders

Tap into Women-Focused Networks

Organisations like WE Innovate, The Stack World, and Black Girl Fest are creating powerful ecosystems. These are not support groups, but strategic communities that connect founders with funders who actively back women and value diversity of thought.

Lead with Performance, Not Just Vision

Founders like Tristan have cut through bias by presenting hard data. Growth metrics, customer retention figures, and clear financial projections shift the conversation. Confidence, backed by evidence, has the power to change investor behaviour.

Find Funds That Invest With Purpose

Specialist investors like Ada Ventures, Pink Salt Ventures, and Fearless Fund were created to level the playing field. They prioritise underrepresented founders and are often led by women who understand the roadblocks. These firms are not offering charity — they are delivering results.

A System Beginning to Shift

Progress is slow, but visible. Over 130 banks and investors have signed the UK government's Investing in Women Code, pledging greater transparency in how they fund female entrepreneurs. Equity crowdfunding platforms like Crowdcube and Seedrs are also democratising access to capital, giving everyday investors a say in who gets funded.

The economic case is undeniable. If women launched and scaled businesses at the same rate as men, the UK economy could grow by £250 billion. But there is also a powerful human case: every woman who secures funding helps clear the path for the one behind her.

For the 145,000 women who launched a business last year, the real challenge is not just starting — it is being seen, respected, and backed as the leaders they already are.