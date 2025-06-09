Lauryn Bosstick is one of America's most successful women entrepreneurs. But she did not get there by following the traditional business playbook. Instead, she completely rewrote it.

Rather than launching a product and scrambling to find customers, Bosstick took a different approach. She built a loyal audience first, then created products that directly matched their needs.

It is a strategy she now champions and one that transformed her beauty brand, The Skinny Confidential, into a multi-million pound success story.

A Reverse Strategy That Works

Bosstick rose to prominence through her blog and popular podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show. With more than 160 million podcast downloads and a devoted fan base, she launched Dear Media, a podcast network focused on female voices.

Only after building this strong community did she release her beauty products, including the now iconic ice roller.

'My audience is invested in the development of the product,' she told Entrepreneur.

'So by the time it launches, they feel like they have been part of every step,' she added.

Lauryn's Four-Step Growth Plan

Bosstick's strategy is refreshingly straightforward. Here are the four essential steps that guided her journey:

1. Define your point of view

In today's crowded market, having a strong perspective is crucial. Bosstick believes it is the best way to stand out and connect with consumers. 'If you do not have a point of view, you will be ignored,' she says.

2. Choose your best platform

Rather than spreading yourself across every channel, be strategic. Bosstick knew she belonged behind a microphone. For others, writing newsletters or creating videos may be a better fit. Focus on the platform that aligns with your strengths and commit to it fully.

3. Listen like a scientist

Bosstick spent years responding to comments and direct messages, paying close attention to what her audience wanted. This allowed her to develop products with a clear demand. Her best-selling items were based entirely on customer feedback.

4. Give before you sell

Her 'give, give, ask' model is simple. First, offer valuable content. Second, give more through community engagement. Only then ask for the sale. This approach builds trust and ensures that your audience feels supported before they are asked to buy.

Not Just for Influencers

Some may dismiss her success as influencer-driven, but Bosstick insists this is about smart business. 'It is not about being online famous. It is about reducing risk. You are creating for people you already understand.'

She focused on building a community for nearly eight years before launching any products. That time investment resulted in a deeply loyal following and confident, low-risk product launches.

From Bartender to Beauty Mogul

According to Yahoo Life, before all this, Bosstick was working as a bartender. But her willingness to be open and honest became her greatest strength. Her blog posts and podcasts connected with readers who craved authenticity.

Over time, The Skinny Confidential earned features in Women's Health, SELF, The Gary Vee Show and The Lady Gang. Bosstick was also named one of Create and Cultivate's Top 100 Beauty Bloggers.

Today, she balances her business life with being a wife to her husband Michael and a mother of two. Despite her success, she remains closely involved in her brand, continuing to create with her audience in mind.