Emma Chamberlain has released a limited-edition Sea Salt Toffee coffee blend, inspired by Pinterest's 'Fisherman Aesthetic' trend.

A Coastal Coffee Wave

Pinterest has launched its first co-branded product in over 15 years, marking a major milestone for the platform. Released on 17 June, the new collaboration is inspired by Emma Chamberlain's early summers spent with her family in quaint fishing villages along the coast of Maine.

From Digital Fame to Coffee Empire

Chamberlain Coffee began as a direct-to-consumer mail-order brand in December 2019 and has since grown into a lifestyle phenomenon. According to a leaked pitch deck, the company's revenue target for 2025 is £26 million ($33 million), with a focus on profitability and retail expansion into Whole Foods and Target. In 2023, the firm generated approximately £15.7 million ($20 million), demonstrating the brand's staying power.

Physical Presence: The Westfield Café

n January 2025, Chamberlain Coffee opened its first permanent café at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Fans queued for nearly an hour on opening day, reflecting the success of the influence-driven model in real-life settings. Emma's vision goes beyond transactions; she is building an immersive lifestyle brand rooted in authenticity and creativity.

A Sober Turn and Late‑Night Coffee Culture

In a candid interview with PEOPLE, Emma revealed she's embarked on a 'sober journey' and now craves late-night espressos instead of alcohol. She jokingly admitted: 'I wish coffee shops were open at 11:00 p.m... I don't want to go get a glass of wine. I want to go get an espresso.' This shift underscores how Chamberlain Coffee aligns with Gen Z values around wellness, mindfulness and late-night innovation.

Pinterest Collaboration Garners Buzz

The collaboration with Pinterest is a match made in marketing heaven. Emma, who has been collecting aesthetics since she was a teenager, describes Pinterest as her 'best friend' for generating ideas, including clothing, films and coffee concepts. This partnership combines Emma's digital influence with Pinterest's visual authority, reaching a wide audience seeking inspiration in their everyday routines.

Empowering Self‑Care Through Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee collaborated with Dove on an Oat Milk Berry Brûlée latte and treat-truck tour across LA college campuses to promote plant-based self-care habits.

Emma offered this definition: 'Self-care is whatever you need it to be... it's about being intuitive with yourself.' This brand experience, including drinks, merchandise and events, elevates coffee beyond just a beverage and into a lifestyle ecosystem.