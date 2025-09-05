Tesco's recent product recall may seem routine, but ignoring it could result in severe allergic reactions for those affected. A packaging error has caused two dangerous allergens to go undeclared, leading to nationwide warnings and swift action. Here's why ignoring the recall could have serious consequences.

On 5 September 2025, Tesco issued an urgent recall for its Stir Fry Tikka Chicken (650g) after it was discovered to contain undeclared egg and mustard. The allergens are found in the sauce sachet included in the pack, but they were not mentioned on the label. This labelling oversight creates a serious health hazard for those with egg or mustard allergies.

The affected packs carry a best-before date of 7 September 2025 and were sold across Tesco stores nationwide. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed that the omission presents a potential health risk to consumers with either an allergy or intolerance to egg or mustard. Anyone with these conditions is strongly advised not to consume the product under any circumstances.

Tesco has displayed point-of-sale notices in all stores that sold the affected product, which explain the issue and provide clear instructions for returning the item. The supermarket has also apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed that no other Tesco products are impacted by the recall.

What Could Happen If You Ignore the Recall Notice

Failing to follow the recall instructions could lead to immediate and dangerous consequences for allergy sufferers. Reactions to undeclared allergens like egg and mustard can range from mild symptoms, such as rashes and swelling, to severe anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Consumers unaware of the ingredients risk eating the contaminated product, believing it to be safe.

Egg and mustard are among the 14 major allergens that must be clearly listed on food packaging under UK law. Missing this information removes a critical safeguard for those who rely on labels to manage their health. Even trace amounts of these substances can trigger strong reactions, especially in highly sensitive individuals.

For those without allergies, the issue may seem irrelevant. However, if the product is served to someone with an allergy, such as a guest or family member, the result could be life-threatening.

What You Should Do If You Have the Product

Tesco is asking all customers who purchased the Stir Fry Tikka Chicken (650g) with a best-before date of 7 September 2025 to return it immediately. No receipt is required, and a full refund will be provided at any Tesco store. The refund applies regardless of whether the product has been opened.

Customers who may have questions are directed to Tesco's contact page at tesco.com/help/contact. The supermarket has also alerted allergy support organisations to further spread the message. These groups will notify their members about the risk, helping to ensure that those most vulnerable are made aware promptly.

The FSA emphasises that food recalls for allergy reasons are not uncommon but should always be taken seriously. When allergen labelling fails, the potential for harm increases sharply, making recalls essential for public safety. Consumers are advised to check their fridges and freezers for the affected product and take immediate action if it is found.

Understanding Allergy Alerts and Food Safety Protocols

The FSA issues an Allergy Alert whenever a food product poses a known risk due to missing or incorrect allergen information. These alerts serve as formal warnings and are a key part of the UK's food safety system. When a recall is issued, products are either removed from shelves or returned by customers.

Allergens must be declared clearly on packaging to comply with UK food labelling laws. Any error, whether due to a packaging oversight or cross-contamination, can result in a mandatory recall. In this case, Tesco took steps to recall the item and communicate directly with customers and allergy groups.