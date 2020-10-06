Hollywood's biggest productions face fresh blow in the latest release overhaul. After suspending filming due to the COVID-19 outbreak, several high-profile projects suffered delays and are almost a year behind their schedule.

According to Variety, the highly anticipated superhero flick "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson is suffering a major delay in its release. The movie that was originally planned to release on Oct. 1, 2021, is facing a long delay. It will now be released on March 4, 2022.

Another significant shift in the calendar comes for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune." Starring ensemble cast—Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, and others—the movie was slated to release on Dec. 18, 2020. However, it is now moved up to "The Batman's" previous release date with the delay of almost a year.

Fans will be disappointed to know that the "Matrix" sequel, the fourth installment in the franchise, is also suffering a massive delay. Originally planned for release in May 2021, it will have to wait until Christmas 2022.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, the movie was being shot in San Francisco when it was abruptly shut down.

Some other movies that are facing the same fate are "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller. It will now be released on Nov. 4, 2022. And "Shazam 2" will now hit the theatres in the year 2023. There is no word on "Wonder Woman: 1984." The Gal Gadot starrer continues to hold its slot for Dec. 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig's final outing and the James Bond franchise's 25th installment appears to be facing massive delay. For the second time, "No Time to Die" has been delayed by almost a year. Speaking at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Craig confirmed that there is another delay and they are hoping to deliver the movie to theatres by April.

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Craig told Fallon on the show as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date."

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this will be Craig's final adventure as 007 and it is expected to introduce the new James Bond.

"I'm so glad I came back and did this last one," Craig told Fallon. "The story, it just didn't feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, 'I'm in.'"