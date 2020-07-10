Fans of James Bond movies in the United States will have to wait a little less for the next installment- "No Time to Die," which will be making its way to the theatre a bit sooner than expected.

The release date for the new James Bond movie, which was earlier delayed until November due to coronavirus pandemic, has now been moved up by a few days in the US. The James Bond film's Twitter account made the announcement on Saturday morning, revealing that "No Time to Die" will be released in US theatres on November 20, five days before the previously scheduled date.

The film which marks Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie will release in the United Kingdom on November 12 as was previously finalised.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.



In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

The much-awaited flick was originally scheduled for release on April 10, but was postponed to November 25 as movie theatres remained closed to follow social-distancing measures amidst the COVID-19 crisis. However, the latest change in the schedule will cost the film a box office record.

According to Forbes, the movie was expected to set a new record as the biggest live-action Thanksgiving release of all time. The report says that November 20 was probably the slot the producers wanted in the first place after having to postpone it, but they waited until Warner Bros. moved "Godzilla Vs. Kong" to November 21, 2021.

The Cary-Fukunaga directorial was originally intended for a November 2019 release, as every 007 movies since GoldenEye in 1995 has opened in November except "Tomorrow Never Dies" which released in December 1997. There hasn't been a summer release of the James Bond movie since "License to Kill" was released in July 1989.

The last Bond film, "Spectre," was released five years ago, making the ongoing wait the longest between two Bond movies since Daniel Craig took over the role from Pierce Brosnan in "Casino Royale" in 2006.

A few other expected blockbusters have also recently moved their summer releases to the fall, including Marvel's "Black Widow" scheduled for November 6 and John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place Part 2" listed for September 4. Pixar's "Soul" was moved from June 19 to November 20 earlier this year and will coincide with the release of the new 007 film.