Elon Musk has made a bold proclamation, suggesting his latest creation, Grok 5, could be the key to achieving artificial general intelligence, or AGI. The tech world is buzzing, with many wondering if his audacious claim holds up to scrutiny.

As we delve into the capabilities of Grok 5, its recent, remarkable growth offers a compelling glimpse into why Musk might be right.

Elon Musk is once again fuelling the AI hype. In a recent X post, the billionaire entrepreneur suggested Grok 5 could represent humanity's first genuine stride towards AGI — a landmark frequently referred to as the 'holy grail' of AI.

Musk's AGI Ambition

In response to a post on X celebrating Grok 4's record-breaking performance on AGI benchmarks, which saw it surpass its own previous high score in open program synthesis, the entrepreneur stated: 'I now think @xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with @Grok 5.' He then added, 'Never thought that before.'

I now think @xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with @Grok 5. Never thought that before. https://t.co/FaBUYegl3D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2025

The X user who originally posted the update, @amXFreeze, went on to state that 'No other model even comes close and has not passed Grok 4 previous raw performance. Currently, Grok is more closer to AGI than any other AI models.'

This is not the first time Musk has forecasted Grok 5's potential for AGI. In a reply to a thread last month, he suggested that the forthcoming Grok 5 would be a more significant flagship model on the path to AGI.

Wait until you see Grok 5.



I think it has a shot at being true AGI.



Haven’t felt that about anything before. https://t.co/a8SNQd48nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2025

While various companies, such as OpenAI, are only just contemplating this goal, Musk announced that Grok 5 would have 'a real shot at being a true AGI.' His statement followed an X user, @Prashant_1722, recently drawing a comparison between GPT-5 and Grok-4, which has only added to the existing scrutiny of OpenAI's newest model.

While Musk's ambitious claims about Grok 5 reaching AGI have garnered headlines, a new study provides a stunning look at its rapid market penetration, revealing just how quickly the chatbot is winning over the public.

Grok's Meteoric Ascent

Grok entered the market late, but its growth trajectory has outpaced every other chatbot in a new study. In just a single year, it registered 686.9 million visits, marking a remarkable 1,343,408% year-over-year surge in traffic from a near-zero base.

These findings come from an exclusive AI Big Bang Study 2025, which analysed 10,500 AI tools and nearly 100 billion visits between August 2024 and July 2025.

The analysis, carried out by leading SEO agency OneLittleWeb, indicates this momentum is not slowing down. Grok maintained an average of 57.2 million monthly visits throughout the year, but then saw a significant jump to 129.8 million per month between May and July 2025 — an increase of 126.7% compared to its annual monthly average.

The AI Big Bang Study 2025 was led by Sujan Sarkar, co-founder of OneLittleWeb.com. The analysis, which ran from August 2024 to July 2025, examined over 10,500 AI tools using key performance indicators such as annual web visits, year-over-year (YoY) and month-over-month (MoM) growth in traffic, media citations and app store reviews and ratings.

The data was sourced from several platforms, including Semrush, Muck Rack, the App Store and the directory aitools.xyz.

Key Findings: Grok's Explosive Performance

It logged 686.9 million total visits between August 2024 and July 2025, securing the second spot overall.

Grok's adoption curve was the fastest in the study, recording a staggering 1,343,408% year-over-year traffic growth.

The chatbot averaged 57.2 million monthly visits, with that number soaring to 129.8 million per month from May to July 2025, a 126.7% increase over its yearly average.

It captured 1.17% of all AI tool traffic across the 10,500 tools analysed.

Grok earned 319,500 media citations, which drove strong visibility despite its recent entry to the market.

It amassed 1.4 million App Store reviews, a result of its native distribution on the X platform and viral adoption.

With an average session duration of 15 minutes and 43 seconds, Grok achieved the second-highest user engagement in the study.

Ultimately, the chatbot's impressive metrics culminated in a weighted score of 42 out of 100, solidifying its position as the top challenger to ChatGPT.

The AGI Race Heats Up

From Elon Musk's ambitious AGI claims to its staggering growth on a global scale, Grok's ascent is a clear sign that the AI landscape is shifting at an incredible pace.

While the 'holy grail' of artificial general intelligence remains a theoretical milestone, Grok's proven ability to capture millions of users and dominate key performance metrics makes a compelling case for its position as a true heavyweight in the race for AI supremacy.