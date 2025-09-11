In a dramatic turn of events, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly condemned a recent statement by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, sparking a heated debate.

The controversy surrounds a remark made by Altman concerning suicide, which has ignited fury online and prompted Musk to demand a full inquiry into the tragic death of Suchir Balaji.

Altman Breaks Silence on Balaji's Death

As the tech world watches, questions are mounting about accountability, sensitivity and the events that led to Balaji's untimely passing. Months after the passing of an OpenAI researcher and whistleblower, CEO Sam Altman has finally spoken out.

During a recent conversation with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Altman stated that Balaji's death was a suicide. When Carlson asked, 'Do you think he committed suicide?' the OpenAI CEO responded, 'I really do.'

He continued, 'He was like a friend of mine. This is like a guy that, not a close friend, but this is someone that worked at Open AI for a very long time. I was really shaken by this tragedy. I spent a lot of time trying to, you know, read everything I could as I'm sure you and others did too about what happened. It looks like a suicide to me.'

In December 2024, the 26-year-old researcher from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, was discovered deceased in his San Francisco apartment. Following an initial inquiry, police stated there was 'no evidence of foul play', and the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office later officially ruled his death a suicide.

A Family's Persistent Disbelief

Nevertheless, Suchir Balaji's parents consistently insisted that his death was not a suicide. In an interview with Business Insider, his mother, Poornima Rao, explained that Balaji had become deeply disheartened with artificial intelligence and, specifically, with OpenAI's new focus on making money from ChatGPT.

'He felt AI is a harm to humanity', she said at the time, explaining how her son went from being incredibly hopeful about AI's potential to becoming deeply doubtful. Speaking about his tragic death, she also added, 'It doesn't look like a normal situation'.

Elon Musk's Fiery Response to Sam Altman on Balaji's Death

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly lashed out at Sam Altman over the OpenAI chief's comments regarding Suchir Balaji's death. In a post on X, Musk claimed that the researcher was 'murdered', directly quoting a video of the interview in which Altman stated he believed Balaji's passing was a suicide.

He was murdered https://t.co/KDaomi5AlJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2025

During their discussion, Carlson put a question to Altman: 'You had complaints from one programmer who said you guys were basically stealing people's stuff and not paying them, and then he wound up murdered. What was that?' Altman's response was, 'Also a great tragedy. He committed suicide.'

Unanswered Questions and Growing Calls

The public clash between two of the tech world's most influential figures has brought a tragic story back into the spotlight. With Musk's bold claims and Altman's steadfast account, the conversation has shifted from a private tragedy to a very public debate.

This exchange has not only raised questions about the circumstances of Suchir Balaji's death but has also highlighted the intense scrutiny faced by AI leaders and their companies. As the pressure for transparency mounts, the tech community — and the world — are waiting for more concrete answers.