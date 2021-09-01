Police in Virginia are on the lookout for a young woman who allegedly threw a backpack filled with human remains in the dumpster outside a shop at the 11000 block of Hull Street Road on Monday.

Authorities were alerted to the shocking scene by an employee who found the bloody bag, which contained what they believe to be the remains of a human baby. The body has since been sent to a state lab for further analysis by a medical examiner.

A representative for Chesterfield County Police said they are "investigating the suspicious incident." The clerk had told police that the woman placed the backpack in a dumpster behind the store hours earlier, then came inside without it before she left the area. The employee then checked the bag and was horrified to see its contents.

"At about 1:50 p.m. today, police responded to a report that an unknown female had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier. It was reported that the female then entered the store without the backpack before leaving the area," the spokesperson said in a statement published by The Sun.

"A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it, and called police. Officers on scene found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack. Surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the female who left the bag in the dumpster," the spokesperson added.

It is said that the police were on the scene from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. They have also confirmed that with the help of the public who helped share the photos, they were able to find out the identity of the woman who threw the backpack with the human remains in the dumpster.

"The female in the photos has been identified. The investigation is ongoing. Thank you to all who took time to share this post," the police confirmed on Tuesday.

The backpack used to dispose of the human remains is said to be beneficial to the investigation as it had the indicators that could lead to a local high school. Police are now encouraging "anyone with information about this incident" to call (804) 748-1251 immediately as the woman "or someone else may be in need of medical attention in connection to this incident."