Arsenal entered their London derby against Chelsea without one of their most important players, as William Saliba missed the match with what the club described as a knock in training.

The absence surprised supporters because Saliba had played the full 90 minutes in the win over Bayern Munich earlier in the week. He travelled with the squad to Stamford Bridge and was seen leaving with the team after the 1-1 draw. The development added concern for a defensive unit already stretched by injuries. Details about the issue were reported by NBC Sports.

Arteta Outlines What Happened During Training

Mikel Arteta explained before kickoff that Saliba felt discomfort during Saturday's session. He said the situation required further assessment and noted the defender remained uncomfortable.

After the match, Arteta added that Saliba would undergo another test to determine the severity of the problem. These remarks offered clarity but also raised concerns because Arsenal had not indicated any issue in previous press conferences. The decision left Arsenal without either member of their first-choice defensive pairing.

Impact on Arsenal's Defensive Structure

Saliba's absence forced Arteta to rely on Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié. Both centre backs joined the club during the summer and had been introduced gradually into Premier League play.

Their only start together came in a Carabao Cup win against Brighton, a match in which Arsenal conceded numerous chances. Despite this, the pair approached the Chelsea fixture with confidence. They produced a committed performance and handled a match that featured intense pressure. Arsenal still felt the loss of Saliba and Gabriel, as the pair have been vital for the club's defensive shape for several seasons.

Why the Injury News Surprised Supporters

Saliba had played regularly this season and missed only one league fixture prior to the derby. He started 10 of Arsenal's first 11 Premier League matches. Supporters expected him to feature against Chelsea because much of the pre-match attention focused on returning attackers rather than defensive uncertainties. The sudden announcement that Saliba had not been included in the squad highlighted how quietly the club had kept the situation. A report from Sports Illustrated confirmed that Arsenal revealed the injury only after releasing their matchday lineup.

Arsenal's Defensive Record Shows Saliba's Importance

Since August 2021, Arteta has started at least one of Saliba or Gabriel in nearly every Premier League match. Their partnership became the backbone of Arsenal's progress in recent seasons.

The only match in which neither appeared was a dead-rubber fixture on the final day of the previous campaign. That match featured a makeshift defence that conceded a goal to one of the league's weakest sides. Their consistency offers insight into how much Arteta values continuity at the back. This context shaped the reaction to Saliba's sudden absence at Stamford Bridge.

New Angle: Increased Pressure on Arsenal's Squad Depth

The new angle emerging from this situation focuses on how Saliba's injury presents a test of Arsenal's squad depth. The club invested in young centre backs to strengthen rotation options, and this match became a key evaluation of that strategy.

Mosquera and Hincapié responded with determination, and their performance provided encouragement as Arsenal navigates a busy schedule. Their involvement also signalled a shift toward greater reliance on developing players as the season progresses. The experience they gained in a challenging derby could influence Arteta's defensive decisions in future matches.

Arsenal Waits for Further Assessment

Arsenal now awaits additional medical updates on Saliba. Arteta said the club will review the results of the scheduled tests before determining his return timeline. Supporters hope the injury is minor, and the team will monitor his availability as they prepare for upcoming Premier League and European fixtures. The situation underscores how vital Saliba is to the squad and how quickly plans can change during a physically demanding season.