Imagine stepping into the ring, not just to fight an opponent, but to fight the shadow of a legend. That is the immense, almost crippling, burden carried by Emmanuel 'Jimuel' Pacquiao Jr, the eldest son of boxing icon Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao.

When your father is universally acclaimed as the only eight-division world champion in the sport's history, every punch you throw, every decision you make, and every round you fight is scrutinised against one of the greatest careers ever. Mr Pacquiao Jr's professional boxing debut on Sunday, 30 November 2025, ended in a majority draw, immediately sparking a fierce debate over his future in the sport.

A Disappointing Debut

Pacquiao Jr's professional boxing debut on Sunday, 30 November 2025 (Manila time), at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California, was never going to be easy. Pitted against fellow debuting lightweight, American Brendan Lally, the pressure was palpable.

However, the four-round bout concluded not with a bang, but with a whimper, resulting in a majority draw. The scores were 39-37 for Pacquiao Jr, and 38-38 on the two remaining cards, a split decision that immediately sparked heated debate among fans and analysts about the young man's true potential.

For a boxing analyst known for his sharp and often controversial takes, the result and Pacquiao Jr's performance only solidified a damning verdict: 'He doesn't have boxing in him,' the analyst claimed, a brutally honest assessment that has since echoed across the online boxing community.

A Boxing Analyst's Brutal Take

The analyst, who made his bold claim on TikTok, offered a detailed, frame-by-frame breakdown, focusing on the glaring differences between the father's legendary style and the son's hesitant performance.

Manny Pacquiao was celebrated for his whirlwind speed, incredible power, and relentless, aggressive pressure—an almost chaotic southpaw style that overwhelmed opponents. In stark contrast, Pacquiao Jr, also a southpaw, exhibited a style that the analyst found defensive and lacking the necessary killer instinct.

'Jimuel has got zero boxing in him,' the analyst insisted, observing a lack of commitment in the punches. He pointed to what he described as a 'patting' style in the match against Lally, stating, 'The way he threw his punches, he was patting him. He wasn't even going for a knockout.'

This hesitation was evident when Lally cornered Pacquiao Jr on the ropes. While the younger Pacquiao tried to circle out, he appeared tentative in his counter-attacks. The analyst highlighted this as a crucial moment: 'I want to see the kid in him. I want to see the aggressiveness in him, and he has none of that.'

The Shadow of a Legend

The comparison to his father, the eight-division world champion, is unavoidable. Manny Pacquiao's early career showcased an almost feral hunger for victory, a quality the analyst believes is entirely missing in Jimuel.

The only moment of true aggression, according to fight reports, came in the final round when Pacquiao Jr and Lally finally met at the centre of the ring for a brief, fiery exchange. While the judges saw enough to award one scorecard in Jimuel's favour (39-37), the majority draw suggests the other judges agreed that his overall performance was not enough to secure a decisive victory.

Even Pacquiao Jr himself was far from satisfied, telling FightHype, 'I could have done better. No, I'm not satisfied, I got to do better. For the next time, I'm definitely pushing it more. Now that I experienced it, it's different from the amateurs.'

Sons of Legends Who Fell Short

Jimuel Pacquiao is far from the first 'son of a legend' to enter the ring and struggle under the immense weight of expectation. History is littered with examples of children who attempted to emulate their famous fighting fathers, only to find the path uniquely challenging.

Even the undefeated great, Floyd Mayweather Jr, stands in stark contrast to his own father, Floyd Mayweather Sr, who was a respected welterweight contender with a record of 28 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw. While Mayweather Sr had a respectable career, his achievements are dwarfed by his son's 50-0 professional record and his status as a fifteen-time world champion.

The son of 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, a multi-division world champion, Shane Mosley Jr (22 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws) is a legitimate pro boxer, but his career has lacked the explosive dominance of his Hall of Fame father, who was one of the most feared punchers of the 1990s and 2000s.

Jimuel Pacquiao has the resources, the training, and the name, but ultimately, he needs the heart of a fighter to truly succeed. His journey is only just beginning, and while he has acknowledged that he 'could have done better,' only time will tell if he can shake off the crushing weight of his last name and prove the sceptics, like the boxing analyst, profoundly wrong.