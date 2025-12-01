Javier Pavia, the brother of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, was arrested for public intoxication during Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee. The incident marked the second time he has been taken into custody during a game this season.

Police said Javier clashed with stadium staff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville and refused repeated commands to remove a large flag that blocked the view of nearby fans. His arrest took place while Diego delivered another standout performance as the Commodores continued their historic season. Details of the incident were first reported by Knox News.

Police Cite Disruptive Behaviour During Game

Event staffers told officers they approached Javier several times about the flag. Officers reported that Javier appeared unsteady and slurred his words when they attempted to speak with him. According to the arrest report, he was verbally aggressive toward staff and police during the encounter.

Javier was later booked at Knox County Jail and released on his own recognizance the next day. Records also showed that this was not his first arrest of the season. Earlier in August, Javier and another brother, Roel, were removed from Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium after an incident involving disorderly conduct. Police said Javier resisted arrest at the time, while Roel confronted officers and was charged with assault on law enforcement.

Previous Arrest Adds Context to Latest Incident

Reports from WSMV at the time said officers had responded to complaints about a fan throwing food and harassing spectators. The fan was later identified as Javier. When officers arrived, they instructed him to leave the stadium.

He refused and began to resist, which resulted in him being placed in the back of a patrol car. Roel confronted officers during the arrest and pushed one of them, which led to additional charges.

Both brothers were released the next morning and scheduled to appear in court. The latest arrest in Knoxville has drawn fresh attention because of Diego's rising national profile. As his success grows, incidents involving family members have become part of the wider conversation surrounding his season.

Diego Pavia Builds Heisman Momentum Amid Off-Field Distractions

While Javier continues to face legal issues, Diego Pavia has emerged as one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea publicly supported Diego's campaign following the Tennessee game. Lea said his quarterback deserved a place among the finalists, citing Diego's consistent performance throughout the season.

Diego rushed for 165 yards and scored once on the ground during the win. He also threw for 268 yards and a touchdown. These numbers added to an impressive year with more than 3,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. The season included a 532-yard performance against Kentucky that drew national attention, as reported by Bleacher Report.

A Historic Season Shapes Diego's National Profile

Diego helped Vanderbilt reach its first 10-win season in school history. His production and leadership placed him among the top Heisman contenders. DraftKings listed him with 6-1 odds, placing him fourth behind Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin and Jeremiyah Love.

The recognition now puts him on the verge of receiving an invitation to New York for the ceremony. The decision will be revealed on 8 December. Diego's achievements have shifted public attention toward Vanderbilt in ways the program has rarely experienced. His performances created momentum that extended far beyond the field.

Programme Success and Family Turbulence Collide

The new angle emerging from this story focuses on the contrast between Diego's rise and the turbulence surrounding his family. While Diego steers one of the strongest seasons in Vanderbilt history, Javier's arrests have created headlines that run parallel to his success.

The timing of these incidents highlights how off-field events can influence the narrative around high-profile athletes. Diego has remained focused on his performance, yet the growing spotlight on his family shapes how fans and commentators view the season. This fusion of achievement and adversity now forms part of the broader storyline behind Vanderbilt's breakthrough year.

A Season Defined by Performance and Public Attention

As Vanderbilt celebrates its 10-2 record, Diego's pursuit of a Heisman finalist spot continues.

The team's progress, combined with Diego's statistical excellence, guarantees national attention through the final weeks of the season. Javier's legal situation remains separate, yet it continues to appear in conversations as Diego's public profile expands. It is a reminder that in college football, success and scrutiny often rise together.