India star Virat Kohli on Sunday was dismissed for a duck in India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England.

Kohli had three half-centuries and a hundred in five innings going into the match against England at Ekana Stadium in the Indian city of Lucknow. While India may have wished to see their former captain continue his fireworks at the crease, England had other plans.

England pacer David Willy bowled eight dot deliveries in a row to Kohli, who was evidently itching to get off the mark. Willy eventually got the better of Kohli, who lobbed the ball to mid-off where English all-rounder Ben Stokes took an easy catch. It was a massive moment in the game as the in-form Kohli was dismissed for a nine-ball duck. However, the Englishmen could not make the most of it as they ended up suffering a fourth straight defeat in the World Cup 2023.

It was Kohli's first-ever dismissal without scoring a run in a 50-over World Cup match. He went 31 innings straight without a duck out since his maiden appearance in the tournament back in 2011.

Kohli, overall, has 16 duck dismissals in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His first dismissal without scoring a run in ODIs came in 2010 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, two years after making his India debut.

The 34-year-old cricketer has been dismissed without scoring a run just four times in ODIs since 2019.

Kohli is only the second Indian batter to score over 13,000 runs in this format, after legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has amassed 13,437 runs in 287 matches at an incredible average of 57.91 and is the fourth all-time leading scorer in the ODIs. He is behind Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (13,704 runs).

The Delhi cricketer has recorded 48 centuries in the ODIs and is just a hundred behind equalling Tendulkar's world record of most centuries in the 50-over format.

The former Indian skipper made his Cricket World Cup debut in the 2011 edition and scored a century in his first outing. Kohli, aged 22 during the tournament, had become the first-ever Indian batter to achieve the feat in the coveted tournament.

Tendulkar is leading the runs chart of the 50-over World Cup, with 2,278 runs. Kohli is in fourth place with 1,384 runs but has a few games remaining in the underway tournament to cut down the gap with the former player.

Team India, the hosts of World Cup 2023, is the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. Their next game is against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.