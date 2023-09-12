India superstar Virat Kohli was seen showing off some dance moves in a swimming pool after India's thumping victory over Pakistan on Monday.

Team India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in their Asia Cup Super Four match. It also marked India's biggest One-Day International (ODI) victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan. While it was also Pakistan's biggest loss ever in the 50-over format.

Kohli earned the "Player of the Match" for his incredible knock of unbeaten 122 off 94 deliveries, where he struck three sixes and nine fours.

Along with Kohli, even KL Rahul scored a century and remained not out on 111 off 106 balls. The duo put up 233 runs for the third wicket as India put up 356 runs on the board in 50 overs. After the match was stopped on Sunday due to rain in Colombo, there was a reserve day and India made full use of it. Pakistan, however, managed just 128 runs, while they were two batters short due to injuries.

Watch Virat Kohli's video here:

A memorable victory followed by a much-deserved recovery session ahead of today's Super 4s encounter 😃👌



Here's a quick round-up of #TeamIndia's remarkable win over Pakistan in Colombo 🎥 🙌#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/h0n4yeIZbN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

After two days of intense cricket, the Indian team enjoyed some time off in the swimming pool in their team hotel as seen in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media. The likes of Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill could be seen in the video. Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja even showed off some of their dancing skills in the pool.

On Tuesday, Rohit-led India will once again put their fitness levels to the test as they'll take the field for a third consecutive day. India are scheduled to return to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to take on hosts Sri Lanka in Super Fours.

During the post-match presentation on Monday, Kohli spoke about playing for a third straight day.

"I was pushing for those runs and happy for it, but I was thinking I need to play at 3 pm tomorrow. Luckily, we are Test players, I've played over a 100 Tests so I know how to come back and play the next day. It was really humid out there, I'm 35 in November so I need to be taking care of that recovery as well. A big shout out to the groundsmen from my side, I think they did a fabulous job", added Kohli.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the best of the lot as he finished the game with a five-wicket haul. The other wickets went to Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.