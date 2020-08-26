Tom Cruise is back to movies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor made a surprise appearance at a London theatre playing Christopher Nolan's latest flick "Tenet."

The Hollywood actor filmed his experience of watching a movie in theatres in the post-lockdown era. The video shows him arriving at the Odeon BFI IMAX and watching the film with his mask on.

"Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody? Did you enjoy the film? I love it," the actor is heard saying in the video as he exits the cinema after the movie ends. "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it," the "Mission Impossible 7," Tom Cruise said.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, Nolan's spy movie is the first Hollywood movie to make it to cinema halls since the COVID-19 outbreak that forced a complete lockdown. As the restrictions begin to ease, "Tenet" became the first movie to get a cinematic preview.

Delayed three times due to the pandemic, the film released on Wednesday in the UK and it is scheduled to release on Sept. 30 in the United States.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise's surprise appearance comes at the time when theatres at select locations have just reopened. Meanwhile, the actor is currently in London filming for Paramount and Skydance's next "Mission: Impossible 7" installment. The production for which came to an abrupt close due to the pandemic.

A source reveals that Warner Bros. "accommodated the actor's request to attend a word-of-mouth preview screening of Tenet."

The original release for "Tenet" was scheduled for July 17, 2020. With the ongoing lockdown, the release was pushed to July 31 and subsequently Aug. 12. However, the preview screening started in different countries on Aug. 26.

"Tenet" is not the only big-budget movie to have suffered several postponements. The 25th James Bond movie "No Time To Die" has gone through the same process. After being pushed multiple times from its April release, the movie showcasing Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 is set to release in November.