Once again, the James Bond franchise's most anticipated installment "No Time to Die" undergoes another release date change. The movie will now be released two weeks earlier than it was previously planned.

Daniel Craig's fifth and the final outing as the iconic 007 agent happens to be the silver jubilee installment in the franchise and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Cary Fukunaga directed film was originally scheduled to release in April 2020. However, the release date was postponed by seven months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, in March, it was announced that the movie will be released on November 25 worldwide. However, as per the new update, the official Twitter account for the movie project has announced a new release date that is slightly earlier than planned.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.



In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

"No Time To Die" will now release on November 12 in the UK, and November 20 in the USA.

"The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US!" reads the Tweet on James Bond account.

This is not the only movie to have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak brought entire Hollywood to a standstill and shut down productions of several upcoming major releases.

Now, with restrictions being eased out, several major movies have revealed new release dates. According to Vulture, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" starring John David Washington has been moved from July 17 to July 31. In addition, "Wonder Woman 1984" will now release on October 2 instead of August 14.

Speaking with GQ in March, Craig said about the movie: "The biggest ideas are the best," he told. "And the biggest ideas are love and tragedy and loss. They just are, and that's what I instinctively want to aim for. I think we've done it, with No Time To Die. I think we've got to this place—and it was to discover his love, that he could be in love and that that was okay."

"No Time To Die" is set five years after the events of "Spectre" when James Bond has retired from active service. In this movie, he is approached by his friend and CIA officer Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist, whose kidnapping is linked to dangers the world has never seen before.