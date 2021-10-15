Victoria Beckham reportedly turned to the professionals for help and checked into a wellness clinic after feeling insecure over her diminishing appeal.

The former Spice Girls singer used to always come up on headlines, either because of her marriage to football star David Beckham or her fashion line. But interest in her has reportedly dwindled over time since the pandemic last year. Her "likes" on her Instagram "plummeted" and she has not been on any fashion magazine cover in nearly two years.

The 47-year old was forced to release a digital presentation of her new collection instead of joining the London Fashion Week. According to Closer magazine, she can no longer afford a catwalk show because she has racked up £46 million in losses since 2008.

Aside from her business not doing well, she also misses her family. David has been spending more time with his team Inter Miami FC and her sons Brooklyn and Romeo are in America. The aspiring photographer is with his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, at their £8 million L.A. mansion while Romeo is in Florida as part of his first professional football contract with Fort Lauderdale FC. All of these have reportedly made Victoria feel humiliated and insecure which prompted her to seek help at a £4,000-a-week wellness retreat.

"Vic has spent a quarter of a century as one of the most sought-after stars in the world, so to suddenly be facing the prospect of that all disintegrating is not only humiliating but also a huge knock to her confidence," the source told the publication.

"She is confused, and can't understand why things seem to have gone so wrong. If anything, she feels she has been more open and has engaged more with her fans in recent years thanks to interacting with them on social media," the insider continued adding that being close to David and their four children "is the only thing that gives Vic a true sense of security, so her feelings of loneliness and abandonment have been magnified by their separation."

It is said that Victoria checked into Villa Stephanie to restore her "emotional balance." It is her "go-to place whenever she's feeling low and needs to take some time out and go into hiding for a while."