David Beckham and Victoria Beckham secretly battled COVID-19 illness after contracting the virus during their stay in California in March.

David Beckham, who started his football club Inter Miami shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic, was in the United States to promote his new business venture, for which Victoria Beckham also accompanied him. After attending high-profile events for promotion, the couple as well as several relatives and staff members came down with the virus, reports The Sun.

"David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him. They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion," a source revealed.

After returning to the United Kingdom, the couple attended a party for their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday, which had guests such as Stormzy and Emma Bunton. According to the report, the pair feared that they may be "super-spreaders," and tests later confirmed that they have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

Soon after celebrating Brooklyn's special day, the duo headed to Miami for a short trip, where they started showing symptoms of the illness. "David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature" when they returned from the states, the source said.

"At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so. Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks," the source explained.

"She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks," the insider added.

The couple has now made full recoveries, and are in constant touch with their team to check on their health. They also reportedly sent "care packages" to at least two staff members who were particularly badly affected.