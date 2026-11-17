Cutting out morning coffee, cancelling streaming subscriptions, and avoiding takeaways may seem like easy ways to save money. However, personal finance educator Humphrey Yang believes households should focus on three much larger expenses: housing, transportation, and food. As Americans prepare their savings plans for 2027, he says reviewing these categories could make a greater difference than cutting smaller everyday purchases.

Yang estimates that these three categories account for approximately 60% to 70% of most people's spending. In a recent video, he encouraged households to review their biggest recurring expenses and identify opportunities to reduce costs.

1. Housing Costs Could Undermine Your Savings Goals

Housing is often the largest monthly expense for households. Rent and mortgage payments can leave little room for savings and other financial priorities. Yang illustrated the potential savings with an example of someone paying $3,000 monthly in rent. Moving to a comparable property costing $2,500 would save $500 a month, or $6,000 annually.

However, the cheaper property might involve an additional 15-minute commute, potentially increasing transportation costs. Households should therefore consider moving expenses and commuting time before deciding whether relocating makes financial sense. Yang said: 'A lot of us are on autopilot with our biggest expenses and spend all of our energy on trying to save money on the smaller stuff.'

2. Transportation Expenses Can Quietly Increase Monthly Bills

Car ownership involves more than monthly vehicle payments. Insurance, fuel, maintenance, and unexpected repairs can significantly increase annual transportation costs. Yang recommended contacting insurance providers to ask about discounts and comparing quotes from competing companies. Reviewing existing policies could help households find more affordable coverage.

He also suggested examining recurring bills, including mobile phone and internet plans. Customers who have stayed with the same provider for years may be paying for packages that no longer meet their needs. Comparing alternatives and negotiating existing contracts could help reduce monthly expenses.

3. Food Spending Could Put More Pressure on Your Budget

Groceries and restaurant meals represent another significant household expense. Rising food prices can make managing this category particularly challenging. Yang said energy costs had driven much of the year's inflation, while food prices had also increased slightly.

Although essential food purchases cannot be eliminated, households can review their spending habits. Planning meals, comparing supermarket prices, limiting unnecessary restaurant visits, and reducing food waste could help keep grocery bills under control.

How to Review Your Finances Before 2027

Yang suggested downloading the previous three months of bank or credit card statements and using an AI tool to analyse spending across housing, transportation, and food. He also recommended checking recurring charges and forgotten subscriptions. While these smaller expenses can accumulate, their potential savings may be considerably lower than those available through major spending adjustments.

For example, cancelling subscriptions costing $20 monthly would save $240 annually. Reducing rent by $500 a month could generate $6,000 in annual savings, 25 times as much. Yang also encouraged households to renegotiate bills they had not reviewed for at least a year. Saving $100 monthly across several bills would produce another $1,200 annually.

Not everyone can move to cheaper accommodation or significantly reduce transportation expenses. However, reviewing these categories could reveal savings opportunities that smaller spending cuts might overlook. Yang's advice for 2027 is to identify one or two realistic financial goals, set deadlines, and focus on the expenses that consume the largest share of household income.