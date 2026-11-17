Even a seven-figure retirement fund may no longer feel sufficient for America's wealthiest households. Affluent Americans now believe they need $2.6 million to retire comfortably, a 26% increase from approximately $2.06 million a year earlier, according to research by financial services firm HSBC. Yet their savings are falling well short of that goal, with respondents having accumulated just 52% of their desired retirement funds on average.

The shortfall varies across generations, with younger respondents generally further behind their targets than older groups. Even households with substantial resources are questioning whether their wealth will sustain their preferred lifestyles throughout retirement.

Wealthy Americans Have Saved Just Half of Their Retirement Target

Baby boomers have accumulated 74% of their desired retirement savings, compared with 55% for Gen X. Gen Z respondents have reached 45% of their targets, while millennials are further behind at just 42%. The figures reveal a generational divide in retirement preparedness. Older Americans have generally had more time to build their wealth, while younger workers face rising living costs and a longer period of financial uncertainty.

HSBC's research highlights that affluent households want more than a large retirement fund. They also need their wealth to sustain their preferred lifestyles for decades. Healthcare, housing, inflation, and longer life expectancies can all increase the amount required.

Retirement Anxiety Extends Beyond Wealthy Households

The savings gap is not confined to affluent Americans. A Schroders survey found that 51% of workers questioned expected to have less than $500,000 in retirement savings. Around 24% said they were unlikely to have even $250,000 set aside when they retired.

Research by Northwestern Mutual found that nearly half of the workers surveyed did not expect to be financially prepared for retirement, while many feared outliving their savings. Although these surveys examine different groups, they highlight a shared concern: having enough money to remain financially secure after leaving employment. Healthcare bills, inflation, and unexpected expenses could put further pressure on households with limited savings.

Could Working Longer Become the New Retirement Plan?

With their savings falling short of expectations, many affluent Americans are considering a gradual transition into retirement. HSBC found that nearly two-thirds of affluent respondents who had yet to retire planned a more gradual exit, including reducing their working hours. However, suitable arrangements remain uncommon. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, just 7% of surveyed companies offered formal phased retirement programmes in 2025. Around one in five provided informal options, allowing employees to negotiate reduced hours or flexible schedules.

The trend extends beyond wealthy households. Transamerica research found that more than four in 10 workers expected to remain employed beyond 65 or did not plan to retire. However, working longer is not always a choice. Health problems, caring responsibilities, and unexpected job losses can force people to leave employment earlier than planned, reducing their opportunity to build savings.

How Much Money Do Americans Need to Retire?

There is no universal savings target for a comfortable retirement. The amount required depends on income, location, lifestyle, health, and financial obligations. One widely cited guideline from Fidelity recommends saving 10 times annual income by the age of 67. Someone earning $100,000 a year would therefore aim for approximately $1 million before retiring. However, this is a general planning benchmark, not a guarantee of financial security.

The HSBC findings highlight the growing gap between retirement ambitions and financial preparedness. Even affluent Americans are struggling to keep pace with rising savings targets, while younger generations face particularly significant shortfalls. Ultimately, retirement security means having enough to manage rising costs, unexpected setbacks, and a potentially longer retirement without sacrificing financial independence.