President Donald Trump's administration has proposed restricting eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimating that 6.3 million people could lose food assistance in fiscal 2029.

The Trump SNAP proposal is projected to reduce federal benefits by $44.649 billion over five years, while a Pentagon estimate put the cost of the Iran war at $47.1 billion as of 16 October.

Published on 10 November, the proposed rule has not taken effect. The 6.3 million figure covers approximately 3.2 million households, representing 17.6 per cent of individual SNAP participants and 16.9 per cent of participating households.

The two figures are not directly comparable. The USDA projection covers federal benefit reductions from fiscal 2027 to 2031, while the Pentagon estimate concerns military costs already incurred. Neither establishes that food assistance funding is being redirected to the war. The estimate, obtained by the Associated Press, included about $29 billion for munitions replacement and $11.9 billion for operations.

How the Trump SNAP Proposal Would Restrict Eligibility

SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, helps eligible households pay for groceries. Under current rules, states can use broad-based categorical eligibility to allow some households receiving non-cash services or benefits funded through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to qualify without separate SNAP income and resource tests.

The USDA wants to narrow that route to households receiving TANF assistance under a more limited federal definition. Households that lose categorical eligibility would face ordinary SNAP income and resource checks, although some could still qualify.

The department estimates that the changes would reduce federal SNAP benefits by $44.649 billion between fiscal 2027 and 2031. It also projects $928.5 million in additional state administrative costs as officials check more applicants' financial resources. Net state spending on SNAP is forecast to fall by $5.243 billion over the same period.

SNAP participation has already declined. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, enrollment fell by 5.5 million people between July 2025 and July 2026. That decline predates the new proposal and cannot be attributed to it.

School Meals and Criticism of the Trump SNAP Proposal

The changes could also affect children whose families currently qualify for free school meals automatically through SNAP.

The USDA estimates that 1.78 million children would lose that automatic eligibility if the rule takes effect. However, about 1.66 million are expected to remain eligible for free meals through other routes.

A further 93,000 children would qualify for reduced-price meals, while 28,000 would pay full price. The department also estimates that 42,000 children could lose summer food benefits, including 13,000 who would remain eligible but might not apply.

Democratic Representative Angie Craig, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, called the proposal 'heartless and cruel' in a 9 November statement. She said it would make it harder for older Americans and children to meet basic needs.

The USDA argues that the change would make eligibility more consistent across states and focus assistance on households that meet federal standards. It says that some non-cash TANF programmes have allowed households that exceed ordinary SNAP thresholds to qualify.

The Food Research & Action Center has warned that the restrictions could create additional barriers for low-income households.

A similar proposal was introduced in 2019 but withdrawn in 2021. Written comments on the current rule must be received by 10 December 2026.