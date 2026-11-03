British millionaire Mark Tilbury has claimed GTA 6 could save gamers $5,000 (approximately €4,473 and £3,730) by replacing nights out.

He made the argument in an online video posted on 31 October 2026, ahead of the game's scheduled 19 November release. His calculation is catchy, but it leaves out the price of the game itself.

Tilbury regularly posts about money and everyday spending. His latest video offers a defence of an expensive hobby using a familiar question. What does an evening's entertainment actually cost?

How GTA 6 Became a $5,000 Bargain in Mark Tilbury's Maths

Tilbury starts with the Ultimate Edition of Grand Theft Auto VI, priced at $99.99 (approximately €89 and £75). Publisher Take-Two Interactive confirmed that figure on 24 June 2026.

The Standard Edition costs $79.99 (approximately €72 and £60), making his example the more expensive purchase.

He assumes the game will take 80 hours to complete. Divide the Ultimate Edition's price by that figure, and each hour costs roughly $1.25 (approximately €1.12 and £0.93). That is a calculation, not a confirmed completion time.

Then he adds the hours players might spend exploring the map and completing side missions. The estimated cost falls to $0.50 (approximately €0.45 and £0.37) per hour. At that rate, he is effectively imagining about 200 hours of entertainment.

The premise becomes more ambitious when Tilbury considers how those hours might be spent. Playing for four hours every evening would occupy 50 nights. Going out instead, he suggests, could cost $100 (approximately €89 and £75) on each occasion.

Multiply that spending across 50 evenings, and the total for the outings is $5,000 (approximately €4,473 and £3,730). Tilbury's punchline is that buying GTA 6 'actually saves you' that amount. It is an appealing comparison, particularly for anyone looking for a reason to stay home with a controller.

There is at least one certainty beyond his assumptions. Rockstar Games has scheduled GTA 6 for Thursday, 19 November 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The 200-hour estimate remains Tilbury's assumption rather than a confirmed average.

The Catch Behind the GTA 6 Savings Claim

The first catch is straightforward. Tilbury compares hypothetical nights out with playing a game that still costs money. Subtract the $99.99 purchase, and the difference becomes $4,900.01 (approximately €4,384 and £3,655).

Even that number depends on a particular lifestyle. Someone who already spends most evenings at home would not avoid Tilbury's projected bills by buying GTA 6. Nor would someone who rarely spends $100 (approximately €89 and £75) on a night out.

And there is another cost the comparison does not address. Buyers need access to a compatible console, and optional purchases could increase the game's price. None of these extras is necessarily part of every player's bill, but they complicate the savings pitch.

Tilbury's delivery is tongue-in-cheek rather than a personalised financial plan. His broader content often focuses on frugal spending, which helps explain the joke. A premium game looks less indulgent when measured against an imaginary stack of restaurant and entertainment receipts.

The argument has nevertheless struck a chord with some gamers. One viewer, quoted by IGN Southeast Asia, described being 40 and rarely drinking, smoking or going out. 'This is how I explain me gaming to people,' the commenter said.

Another viewer, also quoted by IGN, saw an immediate audience for the calculation. 'Straight to mum,' they wrote. Neither comment was independently verified against the original thread.

Actual value will vary with playing habits. A person who returns to Vice City for hundreds of hours might find the per-evening cost modest. Somebody who sets the game aside after a weekend would have a very different calculation.

Rockstar's release plans include separate Standard and Ultimate editions, as well as optional in-game purchases. On 19 November, buyers will finally have the chance to see how many evenings the game holds their attention.