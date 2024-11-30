Brett, the visionary behind DesignJoy, an online design agency catering to branding and creative needs, has built a business generating over £1 million annually ($1.3 million). The best part? He operates entirely solo, without ever needing to speak with clients directly.

In a recent interview with Starter Story, Brett shared his journey of creating a thriving "productised service" that revolutionises how design services are offered. His streamlined approach and fixed pricing model have turned a side hustle into a highly profitable enterprise.

A Subscription-Based Business Model

The foundation of Brett's success lies in a straightforward concept: selling design as a subscription. "I sell design as a subscription. It's called a productised service, which means I sell packages that clients can subscribe to for a fixed monthly fee," Brett explained. His primary package, priced at £4,000 ($5,000) per month, includes unlimited design requests.

Through DesignJoy, clients can access a range of services, from logo creation and social media assets to website design, all managed through a simple Trello board. "I don't do meetings, no Zoom calls, no Slack. Everything happens asynchronously," Brett emphasised. This approach allows him to serve up to 20 clients simultaneously while focusing solely on design work.

The Journey from Side Hustle to Full-Time Success

Brett started DesignJoy as a side hustle while working a full-time job. It wasn't until the business was consistently generating £64,000 ($80,000) monthly that he decided to leave his job. "I did all my work during my Zoom calls with my team," Brett revealed, reflecting on his early days.

Despite his success, Brett admitted to initial doubts about his entrepreneurial abilities. "I was pretty insecure as an entrepreneur. I didn't believe in myself as much as I should have," he shared. However, once he took the plunge and focused on DesignJoy full-time, his revenue doubled within a month.

Fixed Pricing: A Game Changer

One of Brett's standout strategies is his innovative pricing model. Instead of hourly rates or per-project fees, he offers fixed-price packages with unlimited requests. "It gives clients predictability while ensuring that the pricing reflects the value of my work," Brett said. This model has eliminated the complexities of traditional design services, making it appealing to both Brett and his clients.

Running DesignJoy is not only profitable but also highly cost-efficient. Brett's monthly expenses total just £140 ($176), including essential tools like Figma, Webflow, and Adobe. His largest expenditure is Shutterstock, costing £80 ($100) monthly. "I use the free versions of tools like Trello and Airtable," Brett noted, showcasing how minimal costs maximise profitability.

Marketing and Side Projects

Brett credits Product Hunt for his initial traction, a platform where new products gain exposure. "Launching on Product Hunt worked well for me," he said. Today, his primary source of leads is Twitter, where he has built a strong personal brand.

Aside from DesignJoy, Brett enjoys experimenting with side projects. His approach? Quick, low-effort launches to test market interest. "I launched a one-page website with scribbles—it was just a six-hour project," he recalled, encouraging others to act rather than overthink.

Self-Taught Success

Brett's design skills were entirely self-taught. "I didn't go to design school. I learned by mimicking good design and practising every day," he shared. For aspiring designers, his advice is simple: "Just do it. Push pixels every day, and you'll improve."

Despite his demanding work, Brett maintains a balanced lifestyle. His day typically begins at 7:30 a.m. with family time, followed by work from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Evenings are reserved for unwinding, often with family and friends. "Every Friday night, I play video games with my family and friends," he said, highlighting the importance of relaxation.

Brett's journey offers valuable lessons for those looking to start their own productised service. His advice is to focus on strengths, simplify offerings, and build confidence. "If I had believed in myself earlier, I could've been where I am today two years ago," he reflected.