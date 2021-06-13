Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has spoken about his future and has confirmed that if it were up to him, he will be staying with the club to prove that he deserves to be in the roster of the biggest club in the world.

"It hasn't occurred to me for a second that I'd be better off leaving. I'm not going to leave as a failure, I want to show that I was made for Real Madrid," he said while speaking to Het Nieuwsblad.

Hazard's tenure at the Spanish capital since arriving in 2019 has, for all intents and purposes, been considered a failure. He has not played regularly after being plagued by numerous injuries and fitness issues. However, he still believes that he can come back stronger next season.

He admitted that things have been difficult for him, but the Belgian says that he would like to show what he can do in front of a full stadium. Like the fans, he is already looking forward to the opening of the new Santiago Bernabeu Stadium once spectators are finally allowed back in.

Hazard also shared that he has had a good relationship with his teammates since his arrival. "Honestly, it's a very nice group and that's one of the reasons I want to stay. There's a good atmosphere. When I first walked into the dressing room at Real Madrid I was impressed. There are stars, but guys like Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema are just normal people," he said.

Following the club's elimination from the Champions League last season against his former club Chelsea, Hazard was slammed for being seen having a laugh with his former teammates and old friends. He admitted that he was wrong, clarifying that he was hurting just like the other players.

"I know that I damaged Real Madrid's image. Everyone assumed that I wasn't hurting, but that couldn't be further from the truth. I was very disappointed. If there was any game that I wanted to win then it was against my old club at Stamford Bridge."

He said that some of his teammates called him after the incident and most of them were supportive and understood his actions.

He also spoke about the pressure of filling Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes, to which he said, "Ronaldo scores 60 or 70 goals in a year, I score that many in seven or eight years. We're different. I'll never jump as high as him to win a header, but I didn't come here with the idea of being the new Ronaldo. I just have to be Eden Hazard."