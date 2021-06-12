Former Real Madrid captain and legendary goalkeeper and Iker Casillas has spoken up about the situation of current club captain, Sergio Ramos. Casillas believes that the club should find a way to convince Ramos to stay, and German midfelder Toni Kroos agrees with him.

Ramos will be out of contract by June 30, and no movement on his contract extension has been reported since the January transfer window. Earlier this week, it was reported that the club has already withdrawn the last offer that they left on the table, which has so far been snubbed by the Spaniard.

"Let's hope that for the good of football [that] the two [Real Madrid and Ramos] can come to an agreement to reach a point of harmony, so that everyone can be happy," said Casillas, as quoted by Marca during the inauguration of the "Cruyff Court" in Avila, a joint project between Fundación Iker Casillas. Fundación Cruyff and Fundación La Caixa.

The former Real Madrid captain believes that Ramos is still an "extremely valuable" asset to the club. However, he admitted that the club does have its reasons for maintaining its position in the negotiations so far.

"I like Sergio Ramos being at Real Madrid and I would like him to remain there," he added.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos shares the same sentiment, stating that Ramos "is the best captain I have ever had in my career."

"I believe that we don't have to speak about the importance of Sergio [Ramos] for Real Madrid," he said while speaking to the press while on national team duty for Germany. The pair have played together and have enjoyed massive success for the past eight years, and Kroos said that he would like that term to be extended.

However, Ramos only has less than 20 days left in his contract, and Real Madrid does not appear to be willing to change the terms of the offer that the player had rejected back in January. It is said that Ramos does not believe the rest of the squad should accept pay cuts if the money will be used to fund a transfer for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. Ramos himself has not confirmed that speculation.

It remains to be seen what will transpire in the coming weeks.