Kelly Clarkson is now a "Lucifer" fanatic and she wants to see more of the show in Season 6. She is not happy that it ends at Season 5 and is pleading with Netflix for a "Lucifer" Season 5 renewal.

The singer made her feelings known on social media and explained why she wants a renewal. In a video posted on her Instagram, Clarkson revealed that she is upset that the streaming giant has canceled the series just when she had just started to enjoy watching it.

"I'm upset because it took me forever to catch on to this show...I love it," Clarkson says.

She then went through a series of explanations as to why she was not able to watch it before when her sister convinced her. Outside of her busy career, she has her family to take care of, so she never got around to watching the show.

However, she finally did when she had the free time and she got hooked. She was so obsessed with the series that she watched three seasons of "Lucifer" in four days. Clarkson was so happy when she read that Netflix picked it up for Season 4 after Fox cancelled it. However, her happiness was short-lived because she also learned that it ends with Season 5.

"I'm so mad 'coz I just found out...coz I was so happy that Netflix picked it up. So I started watching season 4 and then I noticed that somebody had said that Season 5 is the last season," the 37-year-old superstar adds.

Netflix may have cancelled the show but it also added six episodes to the final season, which makes a total of 16 episodes for "Lucifer" Season 5. Still, this is not enough for the "American Idol" winner, who wants to see the show continue. She then asked Netflix what the fans "need to do to make sure there's more seasons than just Season 5."

It seems that Clarkson is rallying her fellow "Lucifer" fans in convincing Netflix to renew "Lucifer" Season 5. She also urged others to watch the series because "it's awesome." Clarkson wants Season 6 so bad that she even captioned her video "#DearNetflix #SaveLucifer" to make a point.