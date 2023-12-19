Former US President and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has again come under fire for his statements made at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Trump said that the illegal immigrants coming to the US were "poisoning the blood of our country," a remark that has attracted severe criticism from all quarters.

"They're poisoning the blood of our country," Trump told a rally in the city of Durham. "All over the world they're pouring into our country," he said adding that immigrants were coming to the US from Asia, South America and Africa.

"That's what they've done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They're coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world," he said.

This was not the first time that Trump used such language for immigrants. He made a similar remark during an interview with The National Pulse, a right-leaning website, in September this year.

Trump again paraphrased Hitler this weekend, claiming that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country." We need to call out fascism wherever we see it. Let's review fascism's five defining traits. pic.twitter.com/1r7ifysXtO — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 18, 2023

He also posted the same sentiments on his social media platform, Truth Social. His remarks have not gone down well with people in the United States. Social media users began comparing Trump with Hitler, who also used similar language for immigrants in his manifesto, Mein Kampf.

Trump: They’re poisoning the blood of country.. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America… but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia pic.twitter.com/fv38EABo1a — Acyn (@Acyn) December 16, 2023

"All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning," Hitler wrote in his book.

President Joe Biden's campaign team also released a statement slamming Trump and compared him to Hitler and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

They claimed that Trump is not going to "shy away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps".

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination. He has promised to restrict legal immigration and crack down on illegal immigration if he is elected president again.

During his speech on Saturday, he recited a song and compared immigrants to deadly snakes. He also lashed out at Biden and called him "the most corrupt president in the history of our country".

"As long as Joe Biden is in the White House, the American Dream is dead," Trump was quoted as saying by CNN.

Earlier, Trump compared his political opponents to "vermin". He is being accused of parroting Hitler and Mussolini.

This came after Trump wrote in a social media post that he would "root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, lie, steal, and cheat on elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream."

The White House also issued a statement condemning his remarks. Trump has never shied away from praising leaders seen as authoritarian, such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Once, he said that he got along well with Putin and added that if he had been president, the latter would not have invaded Ukraine last year.

He also had some nice things to say about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who he believes is a "very smart" man. "Again, got along with him great. People don't want to hear that."

This is not the first time that Trump has spoken about people in a derogatory manner. In the past, Trump has referred to women as pigs, slobs, and animals. His remarks range from bragging about sexual assault to punishing women for seeking abortions.

Trump was also outspoken about his opposition to abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's health is in danger. There have also been several sexual assault claims made against him, all of which Trump has strongly denied.