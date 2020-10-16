Police in Texas, United States arrested Brittany Rouleau after her despicable act of sexual abuse was reported. The woman was taken into custody on Saturday, October 11, after her son told investigators of how she had sexually abused him. Since the arrest, the woman confessed to having had sex with her minor son in 2018. A neighbour of the family also reportedly knew of the abuse as the woman had told them about it. The woman remains in police custody as she awaits trial.

Two years ago, Rouleau allegedly forced her son to have sex with her, the now-12-year-old alleges. He told investigators that he was with his mother in their home in Wichita Falls, Texas where the incident took place.

The victim, whose name has been withheld to protect his identity, had taken a shower before sitting down on the bed he shared with Rouleau. He claims that his mother suddenly started talking to him about masturbation. She then proceeded to undress in front of him. She also instructed him to take his clothes off.

After forcing the boy to take his clothes off, Rouleau performed sexual acts on him. Having raped the child, the woman told him to go clean up. Disturbed by the incident, the child claimed that he went to sleep on the couch. He also told his mother that he did not feel right about what had transpired.

When the boy shared his discomfort, his mother threatened him. According to Times Record News, Rouleau told the boy that since he agreed to have sex with her, he would get into trouble if anyone found out. She told him to not tell anyone about the incident.

Based on the child's revelation, the police arrested the 34-year-old woman. She initially denied sexual abuse accusations. She eventually admitted to having had sex with the minor two years ago. It was also revealed that the abusive mother had told a neighbour of her vile actions.

Rouleau was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault. A judge set her bond at $100k (£77k). She is being held at Wichita County Jail until her hearing. The child was removed from her custody after he had reported the assault.