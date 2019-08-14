Indian authorities have issued an alert in the South Indian state of Kerala as a fresh deluge of monsoon rain is predicted in the already flooded region. Most of the region where rain is predicted in the coming 24-48 hours are already affected by flood in the past weeks. Even before the locals got a chance to recover from the flood, the situation is about to get worse.

The nation-wide official death toll caused by the flood is almost 250. The western coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have been the worst affected region this monsoon. More than 1 million people have been displaced from their homes. Government relief camps have been established to provide shelter and support to the flood-affected people.

Kerala faced the worst flood back in 2018 causing a loss of approximately 450 lives and $5.8 billion (approximately £4.8 billion) worth of property damage. 2019 floods have not been as devastating as last year's flood, however fresh rains in the already flooded regions will lead to further property damage and loss of life.

The situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat is under control. Floodwaters have begun to recede. The army, navy and air force along with local rescue teams have managed to keep the death toll low.

Displaced villagers are being prevented from returning to their homes. More villages which are under the threat of flooding are also being evacuated before rains pick up. The UNESCO world heritage site Hampi, in Karnataka also had saw tourist being evacuated before floodwaters damaged the structures at the site.