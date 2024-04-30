Within the sphere of financial technology, card issuing and its associated technicalities — are crucial for businesses looking for flexibility and seamless transactions. Card issuing is all about creating and distributing payment cards, both physical and virtual, to individuals or organisations.

This niche is an important one in modern commerce. It allows businesses to streamline their payment processes, optimise financial operations, and easily manage expenses.

As businesses are increasingly reliant on digital transactions, card-issuing solutions become paramount. Companies, whether it's a fintech startup or a traditional bank, are vying to establish themselves in the sector.

The key players aim to cater to a diverse range of businesses and needs, which calls for a need to prioritise security, customisation, and agility.

Wallester: An Introduction

In this fast-paced industry, Wallester is revolutionising card issuing processes and redefining the management of corporate expenses. Wallester is a FinTech card issuing platform under an Estonian FSA Payment license and Visa Principal member that operates from two offices in Europe - Tallinn, Estonia, and Valbonne, France. The company was founded in 2016 as a card issuing company, and since then, it has grown rapidly. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial solutions, and it tailors these to meet the unique needs of modern businesses worldwide.

Unlimited card issuing abilities

One of the standout features of Wallester is the unlimited card issuing capabilities, which lead the way and set new financial agility standards for its competitors.

Through the company's app and platform, businesses can issue virtual or physical cards quickly, which speeds things up and eliminates one of the substantial barriers businesses face with their existing financial solutions.

Wallester Business offers an unprecedented level of flexibility, which allows businesses to adapt and make quicker decisions without delaying operations.

Comprehensive expenses management

Wallester also introduces a comprehensive expense management system, which allows businesses to have increased financial control and transparency.

The system's tools mean business owners can track expenses, manage budgets, and optimize their financial operations better than ever before. This leaves them with the necessary insights and capabilities to grow and succeed.

Advanced Technological Integration

Wallester is all about advanced and cutting-edge technological integration. The platform interacts seamlessly with diverse systems and platforms thanks to its REST API support. This means it works with a business's existing infrastructure. As such, it enhances the business's operational efficiency.

Continuous Support and Development

Wallester also recognises the importance of providing ongoing support and constant development. The company offers comprehensive resources to assist those using the platform to maximize its value. This includes providing dedicated customer support channels and informative training materials.

As such, the brand's commitment to continuous support shows it to be a trusted partner capable of empowering businesses to achieve their objectives.

To summarise, Wallester offers unparalleled financial flexibility and control to businesses worldwide, and in doing so, the company is poised to redefine financial management.

Expanding Horizons, Driving Growth — Wallester Arrives in the UK

Recently, on March 26, 2024, Wallester achieved a significant milestone: they officially brought cross-border services to the UK. Facilitated by acquiring a cross-border activity license, this marks a huge development for the company's expansion efforts. The newly acquired license allows Wallester to extend its innovative payment solutions and financial services to the UK, significantly expanding its market presence and reinforcing its commitment to enabling seamless financial transactions globally.

The CEO and Co-Founder of Wallester AS , Sergei Astafjev, highlighted the significance of this news in a post-Brexit UK.

"Obtaining this cross-border activity license is a significant milestone for us, showcasing hard work and our dedication amidst post-Brexit challenges. The UK's vibrant market offers immense opportunities, and we are eager to provide British businesses and consumers with our innovative, customer-focused solutions, ensuring convenience and security for all transactions."

Now the services have extended to the UK, Wallester aims to reach previously inaccessible clients to continue this growth trajectory. As such, Wallester now offers card issuing services to UK companies across a range of sectors, including payment and financial institutions, challenger banks, and non-banking financial institutions.

Looking ahead, the company has plans to establish a permanent presence in the UK as it seeks to apply for a local Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.

This entry and permanency within the UK symbolises the potential of fintech companies to overcome the cross-border and post-Brexit challenges to pioneer new adventures.

Leading Businesses to Success

Wallester is at the forefront of a card issuing and expense management revolution. Its offering is unparalleled: the comprehensive system combined with a commitment to innovation is leading the way for businesses around the world, including the UK. Modern commerce has never been more agile.

As Wallester continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to a mission that redefines financial management for businesses. And now, it's reached the financial hotspot that is the UK and navigated the complex boundaries of a post-Brexit situation, Wallester knows no bounds.