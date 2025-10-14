Google is making its biggest artificial intelligence investment outside the United States with a $15 billion (£12.3 billion) plan to build a massive AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The project, described by the company as its most ambitious outside America, marks a defining moment in India's rise as a global technology leader.

India's Big AI Moment

The five-year investment will transform India into one of Google's most important global innovation hubs. The facility will become a key part of Google's AI infrastructure network, handling the computing demands that drive its products and research.

At a press event in New Delhi, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian hailed the move as 'the largest AI hub we are investing in anywhere outside the US'. The new site will begin with one gigawatt of capacity and expand further as demand for AI computing power increases.

For India, the announcement marks a breakthrough moment — proof that its ambitions to become a global artificial intelligence powerhouse are finally materialising.

The Global Race for AI Infrastructure

The modern AI race depends not only on algorithms but on the vast data centres that make them possible. Tech giants are competing to build powerful, energy-intensive facilities capable of supporting advanced AI systems.

Google's new Visakhapatnam hub will feature next-generation servers, advanced liquid-cooling systems, and high-speed fibre networks, making it one of the most advanced AI campuses in Asia.

The move places Google in direct competition with Amazon, which has pledged $12.7 billion (£10.4 billion) to expand its cloud operations in India by 2030, and Microsoft, which continues to grow its Azure footprint across the region.

Meanwhile, Indian industrial leaders Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are also investing billions in domestic data infrastructure, fuelling what analysts describe as a digital arms race.

India's data centre market is projected to exceed $100 billion (£81.8 billion) by 2027, and Google's investment signals its determination to be at the forefront of that growth.

Why India? Scale, Talent, and Political Support

India's attraction lies in its vast digital ecosystem. With nearly one billion internet users and one of the world's largest pools of engineers and AI experts, the country offers both scale and skill unmatched by most nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned AI and digital innovation at the heart of his economic agenda, calling it a driver of future prosperity. The Andhra Pradesh government also played a major role in securing the project, offering infrastructure and incentives to bring Google to the coastal city.

'In an era where data is the new oil, initiatives like this serve as a strategic advantage,' said Nara Lokesh, the state's IT minister.

Despite ongoing antitrust investigations and regulatory scrutiny over its digital operations, Google's commitment to India underscores its confidence in the nation's long-term technological potential.

Building the Future of AI in India

Beyond powering data operations, the new Visakhapatnam facility will drive AI research in healthcare, agriculture, and education — areas with the potential to transform millions of lives.

Industry analysts forecast that India's AI market could reach $17 billion (£13.9 billion) by 2027, spurred by public and private investment. Google's presence is expected to accelerate that momentum, attracting more global partners and reinforcing India's position as a cornerstone of the global AI ecosystem.

Kurian said the project would act as 'a digital backbone connecting different parts of India together'.

With Google now betting big on the subcontinent, the next major AI breakthrough may not come from Silicon Valley — but from Visakhapatnam, where India's artificial intelligence revolution is beginning to take shape.