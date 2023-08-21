Inter Miami have won the first trophy in the club's history. They lifted the Leagues Cup on Saturday, in an event that perfectly puts an exclamation point on what has been a remarkable summer for the club. Football fans around the world could not help but follow the fairytale that David Beckham and co. have written in the United States, along with his unlikely bedfellows in achieving the remarkable feat.

As images from the celebrations started to circulate following the Leagues Cup final, one stood out in particular. Inter Miami shared a snap of co-owner Beckham posing with the trophy in what seems to be a dressing room alongside new signings Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

What makes this photo interesting is how the three players are all FC Barcelona veterans. It may be remembered that during his playing days, Beckham was part of Real Madrid's "Galacticos Era." Needless to say, he spent a good chunk of his career embroiled in a bitter rivalry with the aforementioned former Barcelona players.

In fact, he previously mentioned in an interview that it was an embarrassing encounter with Messi that finally made him decide that it was time to wind down his career and think about retirement. The incident took place when he had already left Real Madrid and was playing for French side Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League during the 2012/13 season.

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me," he said.

However, it seems that the rivalry is ancient history as Beckham fully embraces Messi as well as his other former rivals within the Inter Miami family.

Messi also took to Instagram to share his delight at winning with his new team. "Very happy to get the first title in this club's history. Everyone's hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully this is just the beginning... Let's go," he said.

Sensational results after key signings this summer

Inter Miami have remained undefeated since Messi made his debut for the club, and he played a key role in the Leagues Cup final by scoring their lone goal during regulation time. Nashville later found an equaliser, which forced the match into an intense penalty shoot-out.

Inter Miami came out narrowly on top 10-9 on penalties, making history for the club that is only in its infancy. Messi was a total standout in the tournament, scoring ten goals in seven appearances.

More titles on the line

Following the Leagues Cup win, Inter Miami will have their sights set on the US Open Cup. They will be facing Cincinnati in the semi-finals on Wednesday, August 24, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to book a spot in the final and a chance for more silverware just shortly after their first trophy.

Inter Miami has also announced plans to celebrate their first title with a special ceremony at the end of the month. The trophy will be presented to the club's home fans when they return to Fort Lauderdale on August 30. They will host Nashville, this time for an MLS match at the DRV PNK Stadium.

A night worth celebrating ✨



Come celebrate our very first title! Join us at #DRVPNKStadium for a special ceremony to present our Leagues Cup trophy at our next home match on Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs Nashville! Details: https://t.co/HIGtvMr2gE pic.twitter.com/dwwEKCJ1Sm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023

The return to MLS action will kick off with a game against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, before they return home for the a grand party to celebrate the Leagues Cup title. However, the MLS will also serve as a massive reality check. Inter Miami will face the real Litmus test when they return to the league and attempt to claw their way out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Ahead of the summer break, Inter Miami was the worst-performing club in the East, and they will be hoping to improve their standing even though a spot in the playoffs this season is a long-shot. Nevertheless, they can probably be forgiven even if they don't manage to turn their MLS campaign around this year, but they will surely be a team to watch moving forward.