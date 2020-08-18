Inter Milan hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf to book their spot in the final of the UEFA Europa League. Both Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez scored twice and Daniel D'Ambrosio scored the remaining goal in the match.

Now the Italian side will face Sevilla in the final.

The first goal of the match came in the 19th minute as Martinez headed the ball into the post from Nicolo Barella's cross after the midfielder had been gifted possession by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

D'Ambrosio was the second to score, as he converted Marcelo Brozovic's corner in the 64th minute. 10 minutes later, Martinez netted the ball a second time. However, Inter wasn't done yet. Soon, Lukaku came to the party, scoring two goals within a span of five minutes.

The 27-year old former Manchester United striker has now scored in 10 consecutive Europa League games. He has 33 goals to his name in the ongoing season.

Shakhtar didn't get too many chances, except the one that Junior Moraes got. But, he headed the ball straight at Samir Handanovic from just a few yards out.

Inter ended their Serie A campaign being runners-up, next to Juventus. They had fallen short by a single point. They now have the opportunity to win their first trophy since 2011.

According to BBC, Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said, "We played a very good game and I'm very happy for my players. They worked very hard every day so to have this answer from my players is fantastic. For me, it is great satisfaction. I know very well it's difficult to forget. Inter Milan was a fantastic team. Now, after 10 years, we have the possibility to lift a trophy. This is a great satisfaction for me and the players. We want to give that to the fans."

Monday's match registered quite a few records. The most notable one of them is that Inter's 5-0 victory is so far the biggest margin of victory ever recorded in a single UEFA Cup/ Europa League semi-final encounter. Also, this marked Shakhtar Donetsk's biggest defeat in any European competition since their 0-6 humiliation against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, back in November 2018.