Dogs are your energetic furry friends who range in all different shapes, sizes, and breeds. Big or small, furry or with very little fur, every pup should be celebrated on National Dog Day.

In 2004, Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate Colleen Paige created this day to celebrate all dogs and draw attention to the number of dogs stuck in pet shelters around the world. Colleen chose August 26 as it was the day her family adopted her Sheltie when she was 10 years old.

Since its first celebration in 2004, National Dog Day is now celebrated across the world. Rescue partners have joined forces to bring more awareness to the joys of adoption, partners including The Human Society of The United States and West Coast Labrador Retriever Rescue regularly hold events and programs that encourage people to adopt instead of shop.

National Dog Day uses its platform to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, to fight for the rights of all dogs to live abuse-free and in loving homes.

Here are some of the rarest dog breeds you may not have heard of but will take fancy to after finding them in your local animal shelters:

Otterhound

The Otterhound is a large hunting breed originating from England. What makes them unique is their rough, double-coat and webbed feet. These dogs are an amiable bunch with strong minds and bodies. They are an inquisitive breed with exceptionally powerful noses.

Komondor

The Komondor is a gigantic Hungarian flock guardian with a distinct appearance you cannot mistake for anything else. They are draped with profuse white cords from head to tail and have a jovial and friendly nature.

Pyrenean Shepherd

For the athletic owners out there, the Pyrenean Shepherd is perfect for you. They are the vigilant herding dog of all kinds of livestock and are enthusiastic and mischievous in nature. Though wary of strangers, they do best in a very active home and are energetic and playful.

Norwegian Lundehund

Did you know some dogs have six toes? The Norwegian Lundehund do! They are a small Spitz breed that originated from remote islands in Norway. As they were bred to hunt puffins on steep, vertical cliffs, the Lundehund has six toes on each foot and elongated rear foot pads. This dog breed boasts of being small and mighty, making excellent hiking companions.