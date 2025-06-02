Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is grappling with the fallout of new US trade policies under President Donald Trump, with employees revealing staggering price increases of up to 45% on some goods.

According to a detailed report by Business Insider, staff have taken to platforms like Reddit to voice concerns over customer backlash as tariffs drive up costs on everyday items.

From electronics to clothing, the ripple effects of these trade levies are hitting shoppers hard, with price hikes expected to intensify by late May 2025.

As the retail giant navigates this turbulent economic landscape, here's how it's responding, and what it means for consumers.

Navigate Tariff Turbulence with Strategic Sourcing

Walmart's leadership is scrambling to mitigate the impact of tariffs, which have spiked to 30% on Chinese imports and 10% on goods from countries like Colombia and Peru, as reported by Reuters.

CEO Doug McMillon has pledged to shield food prices, particularly for staples like bananas and avocados, by absorbing some costs. However, with one-third of Walmart's products sourced internationally, the retailer is leaning on supply chain ingenuity.

For instance, it's swapping tariff-heavy materials like aluminium for alternatives like fiberglass, a move aimed at keeping costs down.

Yet, employees on platforms like Reddit report that these efforts aren't enough, with price tags on non-food items like toys and apparel already climbing sharply.

Brace Shoppers for Price Shock

The reality of these tariffs is sinking in, with Walmart's Chief Financial Officer, John David Rainey, warning on CNBC on 15 May 2025 that price increases are inevitable, starting late May and escalating into June.

Shoppers are already noticing, with some Walmart employees describing customer frustration over a 45% jump in prices for items like headphones and kitchenware.

This aligns with broader industry trends, as Business Insider noted, highlighting Trump's directive for Walmart to 'eat the tariffs', a demand the retailer says is unsustainable due to its razor-thin margins.

On X, sentiment reflects growing consumer alarm, with posts decrying the impact on household budgets. These price shocks could reshape shopping habits, pushing cost-conscious buyers toward competitors or discount alternatives.

Shield Profits Through Operational Grit

Despite the tariff squeeze, Walmart is holding firm on its full-year financial forecast, as per Reuters, though it's withheld specific guidance for the second quarter due to trade policy uncertainty.

The retailer's scale, £83 billion ($111 billion) in first-quarter 2025 revenue, gives it leverage to negotiate with suppliers and offset some costs. However, analysts warn that smaller retailers may struggle more, potentially ceding market share to Walmart's dominance.

Employee insights shared on Reddit suggest internal pressure to maintain Walmart's 'everyday low prices' ethos, but the tariff burden is forcing tough choices, like cutting back on orders to manage price elasticity.

This balancing act is critical as competitors like Shein and Macy's also signal price hikes, per Business Insider's 28 May 2025 analysis.

Walmart's Tariff Tightrope Demands Bold Moves

Walmart's tariff-driven price hikes signal a new era of retail challenges, where even the biggest players can't fully shield consumers.

With shoppers facing up to 45% increases on some goods, the retailer's ability to innovate its supply chain and hold the line on essentials will be crucial.

As tariffs reshape the US retail landscape, Walmart's response, blending cost absorption with strategic sourcing, sets a precedent, but the path ahead remains fraught.

Staying true to its low-price promise while navigating Trump's trade chaos will test Walmart's resilience, and shoppers' loyalty.