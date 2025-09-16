iOS 26 Best Features: Why Critics Are Very Happy With Apple's Newest Operating System
New Apple Intelligence features add live translation, call screening and better spam filters
Apple has released iOS 26, the latest version of its mobile operating system, in what analysts describe as one of the most significant updates of recent years. The software became available to the public on 15 September.
The update introduces a new design language, enhanced smart features and several improvements aimed at making everyday use easier. Early reviews suggest the changes are more than cosmetic, with critics noting that many of the tools have clear practical value.
Liquid Glass Design
The most noticeable change in iOS 26 is its new visual style, known as Liquid Glass. Apple has added translucent and glossy interface elements, including app icons, buttons and notification panels. According to The Verge, the result is a more dynamic appearance that gives menus and controls a sense of depth.
Some users of early beta versions had raised concerns about legibility, particularly in areas with tinted overlays. However, The Guardian reported that adjustments ahead of the full release have improved clarity in core apps such as Control Centre and notifications.
Smarter Features for Communication
Apple has also expanded its 'Apple Intelligence' features across key apps. Live Translation is now integrated into Messages, FaceTime and Phone, allowing users to translate text or speech instantly. Critics say this makes cross-language communication more accessible.
Other updates include enhanced call screening, Hold Assist, which alerts users when a human operator picks up after being on hold, and improved spam filtering. Macworld noted that the redesigned Phone app is simpler to use, with favourites, recents and voicemail grouped more logically for quicker navigation.
Tools for Productivity and Entertainment
Reviewers have highlighted improvements that extend beyond the iPhone. iPadOS 26 introduces new multitasking features, including window resizing and overlapping apps, along with upgrades to Files and PDF tools. Apple has called it the biggest iPadOS release to date.
On iPhones, a new Games app centralises gaming content, updates and social features in one place. Critics have welcomed the change as overdue consolidation of previously scattered functions. Maps, Wallet and Music also receive refinements, such as smarter route suggestions, redesigned boarding passes and a clearer music interface. While individually modest, these updates contribute to what Business Insider described as a smoother user experience.
Compatibility Changes Divide Opinion
Not all users will be able to upgrade. Apple has ended support for several older models, including the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. From iPhone 11 onwards, most devices remain compatible, as do recent SE models.
This decision has drawn mixed reactions. Some reviewers argue it ensures that resource-heavy features such as Liquid Glass and advanced Apple Intelligence run without slowing devices. Others point out that UK owners of older iPhones may now face a choice between limited support or purchasing newer hardware.
Why Critics Are Impressed
Despite concerns over compatibility, reviewers largely agree that iOS 26 succeeds in balancing design with practical improvements. The Liquid Glass interface offers a fresh look, Apple Intelligence reduces everyday friction, and refinements across apps and devices enhance workflow.
For UK users with recent models, the update provides both immediate benefits and the reassurance of continued security support. While those on older handsets may feel left behind, analysts suggest the overall package demonstrates Apple's ability to combine visual innovation with functional gains.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Technology