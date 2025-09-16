Apple has released iOS 26, the latest version of its mobile operating system, in what analysts describe as one of the most significant updates of recent years. The software became available to the public on 15 September.

The update introduces a new design language, enhanced smart features and several improvements aimed at making everyday use easier. Early reviews suggest the changes are more than cosmetic, with critics noting that many of the tools have clear practical value.

Liquid Glass Design

The most noticeable change in iOS 26 is its new visual style, known as Liquid Glass. Apple has added translucent and glossy interface elements, including app icons, buttons and notification panels. According to The Verge, the result is a more dynamic appearance that gives menus and controls a sense of depth.

Some users of early beta versions had raised concerns about legibility, particularly in areas with tinted overlays. However, The Guardian reported that adjustments ahead of the full release have improved clarity in core apps such as Control Centre and notifications.

Smarter Features for Communication

Apple has also expanded its 'Apple Intelligence' features across key apps. Live Translation is now integrated into Messages, FaceTime and Phone, allowing users to translate text or speech instantly. Critics say this makes cross-language communication more accessible.

Other updates include enhanced call screening, Hold Assist, which alerts users when a human operator picks up after being on hold, and improved spam filtering. Macworld noted that the redesigned Phone app is simpler to use, with favourites, recents and voicemail grouped more logically for quicker navigation.

Tools for Productivity and Entertainment

Reviewers have highlighted improvements that extend beyond the iPhone. iPadOS 26 introduces new multitasking features, including window resizing and overlapping apps, along with upgrades to Files and PDF tools. Apple has called it the biggest iPadOS release to date.

On iPhones, a new Games app centralises gaming content, updates and social features in one place. Critics have welcomed the change as overdue consolidation of previously scattered functions. Maps, Wallet and Music also receive refinements, such as smarter route suggestions, redesigned boarding passes and a clearer music interface. While individually modest, these updates contribute to what Business Insider described as a smoother user experience.

Compatibility Changes Divide Opinion

Not all users will be able to upgrade. Apple has ended support for several older models, including the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. From iPhone 11 onwards, most devices remain compatible, as do recent SE models.

This decision has drawn mixed reactions. Some reviewers argue it ensures that resource-heavy features such as Liquid Glass and advanced Apple Intelligence run without slowing devices. Others point out that UK owners of older iPhones may now face a choice between limited support or purchasing newer hardware.

I’ve been using iOS 26 for the past 2 months and I must say it is one of the most exciting updates to iOS in years. It has an all new design; albeit not as dramatic as iOS 7, new AI features, and countless quality of life updates. I think folks are going to really enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/g3KR4R54E1 — Austin (@austinsm_) September 15, 2025

My take on iOS 26: The standout features are practical enhancements like advanced Call Filtering, the new Sleep Score, and automated Wallpaper Switching. These are solid quality-of-life wins. 'liquid glass' is aesthetically pleasing, but harms sustained focus digital wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/KbsVQlw42Z — Ray (@raychen2008) September 15, 2025

iOS 26 is very stable and by far the most beautiful software ever developed for a mobile phone. Apple ate 👌🏾



Update your device, now!!!! pic.twitter.com/oMPtxSCYda — E (@Michaelkenechuk) September 15, 2025

I think iOS 26 so far is the absolute worst iOS version I've used in years



This shit should have spent more time in the oven, the glass UI's hideous with no way to go back to 100% opaque, weird visual glitches and boxes appearing everywhere, this is shit — DomsMad💢 (@DomsMad) September 16, 2025

First time I hate the new iOS 26 so much. Everything is wobbly, flashy, distracting. Most of things are unreadable.



Who on Earth decided that switching tabs should be so flashy?? (It is even worse on the device in 120 FPS) pic.twitter.com/7bIgkoxdd9 — Slava Cherk (@SlavaCherk) September 15, 2025

Just installed the iOS 26 RC, and honestly, I’m pretty disappointed with the quality.



App icons taking literal seconds to load on the Home Screen, shadows and glass effects blinking when you interact with UI elements, margins not lining up… and that’s just the start.



This is… pic.twitter.com/Dpx5clQEpB — Daniel Kilders (@DanielKilders) September 9, 2025

Why Critics Are Impressed

Despite concerns over compatibility, reviewers largely agree that iOS 26 succeeds in balancing design with practical improvements. The Liquid Glass interface offers a fresh look, Apple Intelligence reduces everyday friction, and refinements across apps and devices enhance workflow.

For UK users with recent models, the update provides both immediate benefits and the reassurance of continued security support. While those on older handsets may feel left behind, analysts suggest the overall package demonstrates Apple's ability to combine visual innovation with functional gains.