Apple released the first iPhone Air in September 2025, introducing the thinnest iPhone yet at just 5.6mm. Now, speculation has already turned to its successor, the iPhone Air 2.

Expected improvements include refined hardware, stronger performance, and perhaps an even slimmer profile. Industry analysts believe the changes will not be drastic on the outside. Instead, the focus could shift towards internal power and software.

iPhone Air 2 Could Arrive in 2026

The iPhone Air 2 is widely expected in September 2026, following Apple's yearly cycle. Though the exact launch date has not been confirmed, September remains the most consistent month for Apple events, as per Phone Arena.

Some reports suggest other iPhone 18 models could slip to 2027. However, the Air 2 is still strongly linked to autumn 2026.

iPhone Air 2 Specs

Reports point to the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. Performance gains may reach 15 percent, while power use could drop by 30 percent compared with the A19.

Memory is likely to remain at 8 GB, with storage tiers at 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. A 3,149 mAh battery, MagSafe charging, and 20W wired and wireless charging are expected.

Connectivity upgrades may include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, and eSIM-only support. A titanium frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68 resistance, and both an Action button and a new Camera Control button are also tipped.

iPhone Air 2 Features

The new model will almost certainly run iOS 27 at launch. Apple Intelligence is set to be fully integrated, bringing upgraded AI tools and a new version of Siri.

Display expectations include a 6.5-inch OLED screen with ProMotion 120Hz and up to 3,000 nits brightness. Long-term software support should last around six years, making it a reliable option for future updates.

Will iPhone Air 2 Have Ultrawide Camera?

The current iPhone Air carries a single 48 MP main camera and an 18 MP selfie camera. Unfortunately, Gizmodo indicated that the Air 2 will not add an ultrawide lens.

Industry experts suggest space inside the slim design limits additional modules. Apple designers have confirmed that the internal layout was precision-milled to house only essential parts.

This makes another sensor unlikely unless Apple radically changes the structure.

How Much Could an iPhone Air 2 Cost?

Prices are expected to remain similar to the current iPhone Air. Early projections place the 256 GB model at $999 (£742.87), the 512 GB at $1,199 (£891.60), and the 1 TB at $1,399 (£1,040.32).

Analysts warn it is too early for exact figures. Still, Apple is not expected to increase the price further, given the already premium position of the Air series.

iPhone Air vs. iPhone Air 2

Both generations will share a slim titanium build with high durability. However, the Air 2 could offer significantly stronger performance through the A20 Pro chip and 2nm process.

The camera setup is likely to remain unchanged with one 48 MP rear sensor. Battery gains may be small due to the slim profile. Experts note that second-generation models usually refine early shortcomings, making the Air 2 a more polished device.

For buyers seeking the thinnest iPhone available, patience until 2026 could bring rewards.