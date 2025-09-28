Speculation about Apple's long-awaited AR glasses has intensified, with reports suggesting the company could release its first model as early as late 2026 or early 2027. The device is described as a lightweight pair of spectacles designed to integrate digital features into everyday life.

Industry observers believe the project could one day rival the iPhone in significance, fuelling debate about whether Apple can repeat the kind of disruption it achieved in 2007.

Analysts caution, however, that the early version is unlikely to deliver full augmented reality capabilities. Instead, it is expected to act mainly as a companion device tied closely to existing Apple hardware.

Rumoured Launch Time

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a simpler model without transparent AR displays. The device is expected to feature cameras, audio functions and integration with the iPhone, competing more directly with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Advanced AR features are likely to be delayed until technical hurdles are resolved.

Supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has forecast a 2027 release, citing progress in technologies such as metalens optics that could reduce weight and thickness. The Verge has also reported that Apple is designing a custom chip, adapted from Apple Watch silicon, to support multiple cameras, with production not expected until late 2026 or 2027.

Expected Features

If reports are accurate, the glasses may include cameras for video capture and environmental sensing, alongside audio systems for playback or spatial sound. AppleInsider has noted that the first model is likely to depend heavily on an iPhone for processing power and connectivity.

The absence of visual overlays means the glasses would act more as a lightweight, intelligent accessory than a full AR platform. Some analysts also point to the possibility of integration with next-generation AirPods equipped with cameras, which could provide more advanced spatial awareness in the future.

Prospects for Replacing Smartphones

Analysts widely agree the glasses will not render iPhones obsolete in the near term. Meta's chief technology officer, Andrew Bosworth, said recently that while AR glasses may represent the next computing frontier, they are unlikely to displace smartphones soon, according to Business Insider. He pointed to the deeply entrenched ecosystems around phones, which include apps, accessories and user habits.

Even Meta, further ahead in consumer glasses with its Ray-Ban Display, admits that today's models function more as extensions of smartphones than replacements, the Financial Times reported. Challenges such as power limits, display brightness, weight, comfort and battery life continue to restrict progress, while developers remain cautious about building AR-native applications.

Market Hurdles

Apple is not alone in chasing smart glasses. Meta's Ray-Ban Display and future Orion AR prototypes are early bets on what wearables could become. At Meta's Connect 2025, Mark Zuckerberg described smart glasses as the future of always-on AI access.

Meanwhile, the emerging Android XR operating system, unveiled in 2024, aims to support glasses and headsets from Google, Samsung and others. Nevertheless, many analysts caution against overhyping. Glasses may first succeed as companions to smartphones.

Outlook for Apple's AR Glasses

The rumour of a 'non-AR' model arriving in 2026 or 2027 has gained momentum, but most analysts see it as a stepping stone. For now, the glasses are expected to complement the iPhone rather than replace it.

Whether Apple can eventually overcome the engineering hurdles to deliver a truly standalone AR device remains uncertain. Analysts currently view the glasses as a step toward the next frontier in consumer technology, with the potential for more disruptive versions in later generations.