The M5 MacBook Air is on the horizon, but don't expect a radical transformation. While Apple's next-generation M5 chip is set to deliver a significant performance boost across its Mac lineup, whispers from the supply chain suggest the iconic M5 MacBook Air will retain its familiar, svelte design, leaving many fans eager for an aesthetic overhaul or premium display technology potentially disappointed.

Here is what we know about the forthcoming M5 MacBook Air, including its possible release window, design choices, features, specifications, and anticipated pricing.

M5 MacBook Air Anticipated Release Window

The launch of the M5 MacBook Air is anticipated for spring 2026, providing prospective purchasers sufficient time to organise their acquisition. The lack of cosmetic alterations and sophisticated display features may not attract all users. Nonetheless, the internal enhancements render the M5 MacBook Air a formidable option for individuals emphasising performance, storage, and reliability.

M5 MacBook Air Design and Display

The M5 MacBook Air will maintain the elegant and lightweight design characteristic of the Air series. Although certain customers may have anticipated a makeover, Apple seems to have prioritised internal enhancements over exterior modifications, ensuring the gadget remains portable and recognisable to its dedicated user base.

The M5 MacBook Air will maintain Retina display technology, providing crisp graphics and vivid colours. Nevertheless, this model will not incorporate sophisticated display technologies such as OLED panels and ProMotion technology, which provide elevated refresh rates for enhanced images. The MacBook Pro lineup is anticipated to introduce these characteristics in late 2026 or later, while the Air series will maintain its existing display standard for the time being.

Although the lack of these sophisticated display technologies may frustrate certain individuals, the Retina display continues to be a dependable and high-quality choice for the majority of users, guaranteeing a visually satisfying experience.

M5 MacBook Air Features and Specifications

The M5 MacBook Air features the new M5 chip, a CPU engineered to provide an optimal mix of performance and energy economy. This chip is anticipated to incorporate a 10-core CPU, consisting of six efficiency cores and four performance cores, guaranteeing enhanced performance for both routine operations and intensive workloads. The GPU will be upgraded from 10 cores to 12 cores, considerably improving workloads such as video editing, graphic design, and light gaming.

The storage capacity exhibits a significant enhancement, with the base model expected to have 512GB of storage, thereby doubling the existing 256GB standard. This enhancement responds to the increasing necessity for additional storage capacity for files, programs, and media. RAM choices are anticipated to remain unchanged from the prior generation, with options of 16GB, 24GB, and 32GB to accommodate diverse user requirements.

The hardware enhancements render the M5 MacBook Air an attractive option for users who value performance and storage while maintaining portability.

M5 MacBook Air Anticipated Price

The M5 MacBook Air is anticipated to retain the same initial price as its predecessor, commencing at $999 for the base model. Apple is expected to persist in providing discounts for students and educators, thus enhancing the device's accessibility to a wider demographic. This pricing strategy demonstrates Apple's dedication to harmonising quality features with affordability, ensuring the M5 MacBook Air retains competitiveness in the ultrabook market.

The M5 MacBook Air promises a significant internal upgrade for those seeking enhanced performance and double the base storage, all within its beloved, familiar design. While the absence of a radical redesign or advanced display tech like OLED might disappoint some, the M5 MacBook Air aims to reinforce its position as a highly capable and portable option in the ultrabook market, balancing cutting-edge silicon with an accessible price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When is the M5 MacBook Air expected to be released?

The M5 MacBook Air is anticipated for launch in spring 2026.

2. Will the M5 MacBook Air have a new design?

No, the M5 MacBook Air is expected to retain the same thin and lightweight design as its predecessor. Apple has prioritised internal enhancements over external modifications.

3. Will the M5 MacBook Air feature an OLED display or ProMotion?

No, the M5 MacBook Air will not include OLED panels or ProMotion technology. These advanced display features are expected to remain exclusive to the MacBook Pro lineup for now, potentially debuting in the Air series in late 2026 or later.

4. What kind of processor will the M5 MacBook Air have?

The M5 MacBook Air will feature the new M5 chip, which is anticipated to have a 10-core CPU (six efficiency cores and four performance cores) and a 12-core GPU (upgraded from 10 cores).

5. What are the expected storage and RAM options for the M5 MacBook Air?

The base model of the M5 MacBook Air is expected to come with 512GB of storage as standard, doubling the previous 256GB. RAM options will remain consistent with the prior generation, offering 16GB, 24GB, and 32GB.

6. What is the anticipated starting price for the M5 MacBook Air?

The M5 MacBook Air is expected to retain its predecessor's initial price, commencing at $999 for the base model.