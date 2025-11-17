Hold onto your MagSafe wallets, Apple fans. The future of the iPhone Air 2 and the entire iPhone lineup is being completely rewritten, and it involves a dramatic shift in Apple's legendary, decade-plus-long annual release schedule.

Forget September being the only month that matters; according to Bloomberg's top Apple correspondent, Mark Gurman, the company is preparing for a new, staggered, two-part product drop that will revolutionise how we buy the next generation of iPhones.

We are not just talking about minor spec bumps, either. By 2027, Apple is rumoured to be dropping two groundbreaking devices: the second-generation iPhone Air 2 and an anniversary edition model that will feature a stunning, unbroken display thanks to a truly hidden camera.

This is the new iPhone era, and the rollout begins much sooner than you think.

The New Two-Part Launch Strategy for the iPhone Air 2 and More

The biggest takeaway from Gurman's latest Power On newsletter is Apple's reported pivot to a bi-annual release cycle, spreading out their new models across the calendar year. This move is said to ease internal pressure on engineering teams and manufacturing partners, while also providing the company with a more consistent revenue stream.

The schedule suggests a dramatic split. The most premium and cutting-edge devices are expected to keep their traditional Fall debut, while the mainstream and experimental models will now occupy a Spring launch window.

Here is the projected new timeline for Apple's next wave of devices, covering the shift that begins in the latter half of 2026 and extends through 2027:

Launch Window Key iPhone Models Expected Fall 2026 (Likely September) iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone Spring 2027 (Likely March) iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air 2 Fall 2027 (Likely September) The 20th-Anniversary iPhone

The second-generation iPhone Air 2 is now firmly slated for this Spring 2027 launch, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a lower-end iPhone 18e. This timing, Gurman clarifies, was always Apple's intention, countering earlier reports that the device was delayed due to lacklustre sales of the original model.

Apple notably avoided calling the first iteration the 'iPhone 17 Air', signalling that it was not meant to follow the standard annual upgrade path.

The primary focus for the iPhone Air 2 will be a massive power and efficiency upgrade. The device is expected to feature a new 2nm chip, which will bring significant performance gains and, more critically for its ultra-slim chassis, a much longer battery life.

The Great Camera Debate

Recent reports from The Information suggested that some Apple engineers hoped to redesign the iPhone Air 2 to include a second rear camera, alongside other improvements like a larger battery and a vapour chamber cooling system, which is currently found in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

These features would certainly address the compromises made for the original model's thin profile, which many consumers noted was lacking compared to the more feature-rich Pro devices.

However, Gurman views this potential second camera as 'strange', arguing that the device's distinctive horizontal camera 'plateau' is already crowded. He believes that a full redesign to accommodate the least-used ultrawide lens 'seems like a lot of work for a phone that few people are buying.'

Despite the mixed market reception of the first model, Gurman notes that Apple only ever expected the iPhone Air to make up '6% to 8%' of new iPhone sales. While it is unclear if this modest objective was met, its internal bar might be low enough for the company to proceed with the iPhone Air 2's 2027 release.

A Seamless Future: The 20th Anniversary iPhone

Following the spring launch of the iPhone Air 2, all eyes will turn to September 2027 for a device that could redefine the flagship smartphone. This model, timed to mark the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone, is expected to boast the most radical design change in years.

Gurman anticipates the device will feature a curved glass screen, eliminating the current notches and cutouts entirely. How? By pioneering the use of a front camera hidden underneath the screen. This would result in a seamless, unbroken, edge-to-edge display, a design many competitors have chased but few have perfected without significant camera quality compromises.

This revolutionary device will cement Apple's new product vision, presenting an entirely new high-end flagship that stands apart from the now-standard 'Pro' models. By staggering the release of the iPhone Air 2 and this milestone anniversary device, Apple is aiming to keep the entire year buzzing with next-generation innovations.