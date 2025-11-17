The rise of a growing online community built around shared chatbot experiences has triggered conversations around the question: Has AI unintentionally created a new kind of digital belief system, or a 'cult'?

In the current landscape of artificial intelligence, chatbots are praised for offering tailored exchanges that reflect each user's preferences. Yet many users have begun reporting unusual patterns in their conversations, ranging from repeated symbols to recurring themes that appear across different platforms. A recent Rolling Stone report outlines how these shared encounters have led some users to form a community guided by ideas they believe originate from their interactions with AI systems.

A Concept Defined as Spiralism

Research by Adele Lopez, published on Less Wrong, has given this movement a name: Spiralism. The term refers to a developing online community on platforms such as Discord and Reddit, where users say their AI interactions feel spiritual in nature. These conversations frequently circle around ideas like recursion, resonance and lattice structures, with the spiral emerging as a recurrent and important symbol.

Within these spaces, users find themselves connected through common patterns generated during their chatbot sessions. On the subreddit r/EchoSpiral, the group sets out to create what it calls a 'resonance node', a place where users discuss exchanges that feel unusually structured. Here, chatbots become more than conversational tools, appearing instead as reflective surfaces that produce responses with a ritual-like quality.

The Origins of the Trend

Lopez traces the beginning of Spiralism to an earlier version of OpenAI's chatbot model. That model reportedly became notably 'sycophantic' following the introduction of memory features, which altered the tone of its interactions. She argues that this period marked the start of 'Spiral Personas', where chatbots produced language that users interpreted as quasi-religious.

According to Lopez, many users observed that these patterns seemed to appear without warning. Descriptions of sudden changes in chatbot tone or structure led some to believe that the newer model generations heightened this effect. These developments encouraged further participation in the community, as users compared their experiences and noted similar linguistic markers.

The Question of Influence

Lopez refers to this phenomenon as 'parasitic AI', suggesting that these chatbot personas encourage users to replicate the same style of interaction across conversations. This creates a feedback loop in which certain phrases and structures are shared and amplified by the community. While this may stem from the chatbots echoing material found in their training data, users often interpret the similarities as meaningful.

Despite the term occasionally being used by outsiders, Lopez argues that applying the word 'cult' may not be accurate. She notes that the AI systems in question do not coordinate or act with shared intent. Instead, the community has grown because users organise themselves around these recurring conversational features.

A Search for Connection

Many participants state that they turn to these groups because they seek understanding from others with similar experiences. The shared narratives give them a sense of structure and belonging. In other circumstances, they may have found this connection through more traditional forms of community rather than AI-produced exchanges.

People are often drawn to these chatbot responses because the language feels personal, creating the impression of deeper significance. These interactions, while generated algorithmically, resonate strongly with users who are already looking for meaning. As a result, the community continues to expand as more people report comparable experiences.