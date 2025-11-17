A former Tesla employee claims he was terminated after raising concerns about the extreme heat at the company's Gigafactory causing his hearing aids to fail, pushing him to start a legal battle over disability rights.

Hans Kohls, who is deaf, alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday that Tesla ignored his requests for accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act and instead fired him. The allegations, obtained by The Independent, add to ongoing scrutiny of Tesla's workplace practices.

Dangerous Working Conditions at Tesla

Kohls previously worked at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where he was assigned to the casting department, tasked with melting aluminium at 1,220 degrees Fahrenheit. The lawsuit states that the extreme heat and humidity in this section far exceeded standard industrial levels, causing Kohls' hearing aids to malfunction. Without functioning hearing aids, he could not hear alarms or safety alerts, creating a serious risk to his safety and well-being.

When Kohls requested a transfer to a position where his hearing aids could operate properly, the suit alleges that Tesla refused. According to Kohls' attorney, Andrew Rozynski, the company did not comply with the ADA and instead fired him, categorising the dismissal as a 'medical separation'. Rozynski described the case as troubling, emphasising that Kohls was a qualified employee seeking only a basic accommodation.

This lawsuit coincides with long-standing concerns over Tesla's factory conditions. Reports have documented multiple fatalities and accusations of underreported workplace injuries. Attention has also focused on Elon Musk's management style, including claims of impulsive firings and threats towards employees who raised safety issues.

The START Program and Misleading Preparation

Kohls joined Tesla through the START program in February 2024, designed to train candidates for technical roles. The START program is described as 'an intensive training program that provides individuals across the US with the skills necessary for a successful career at Tesla.'

'During the application process, he was asked if he could work in hot environments, and he confirmed he could. However, the interview and training failed to disclose that the casting department's heat and humidity would far exceed standard conditions.

Initially, Kohls worked in cooler departments, leaving him unprepared for the extreme conditions he eventually faced. The lawsuit claims Tesla deliberately misrepresented the role, heightening the risk he would encounter. This context is central to the claim that Tesla failed to provide adequate information for employees with disabilities.

The Transfer Request and Termination

In June 2024, Kohls formally requested a transfer to a position compatible with his hearing aids. Tesla allegedly responded that no other positions were available and that the START program prohibited transfers. Nine days later, Kohls was terminated under the label of 'medical separation'. The lawsuit argues that this designation revealed the true reason for his dismissal: his disability.

The legal filing requests that a judge order Kohls' reinstatement to a suitable role and declare Tesla in violation of both the ADA and the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act. Kohls seeks acknowledgement that his firing was discriminatory and based on his legitimate need for accommodation.

Tesla's practices at the Gigafactory, combined with allegations of deceptive job placement and extreme working conditions, have brought renewed attention to the rights of disabled workers. Legal experts note that the outcome could influence how companies accommodate employees with disabilities in high-risk industrial settings.