Iran has been facing massive protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September this year.

The government has refused to bow down to the protesters and has been detaining everyone and anyone they think has been involved in anti-regime protests.

Now, a court in Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person who took part in one of these protests.

A Revolutionary Court in Tehran has sentenced an unidentified man to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly, and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth."

This is not the first time that Iranian authorities have used harsh punishments to crack down on protesters. A local court in Iran sentenced five people to prison terms of between five to 10 years for committing crimes against national security and disturbing public order.

Iranian authorities have charged at least 1,000 people in Tehran for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations against country's morality police. The government has also shut down internet services in an attempt to quell the protests.

At least 326 people have been killed by security forces since the protests started in September, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO. The people who have died during clashes with security forces include 43 children and 25 women.

In the last 8 weeks Iran's regime has killed over 300 protestors, imprisoned nearly 15,000, and threatened to execute hundreds more, yet Iran's women persist. Today female university students removed their forced hejab and chant, "I am a free woman."

Thousands of men and women have taken to the streets in Iran over Amini's death. Amini was on a visit to Tehran when she was detained by Iran's morality police. She was detained for allegedly breaking hijab rules and later died in police custody.

According to witnesses, Amini was thrashed while being taken to a detention centre. Some reports claimed that the police hit her head with a baton, and banged it against one of their vehicles.

Amini died after falling into a coma following her detention by the morality police, per a report in The Guardian.

Her death sparked protests all across Iran, with women at the helm of these demonstrations. Women have been burning their headscarves in the streets of Iran as a mark of protest against the country's regressive laws.