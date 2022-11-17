Iranian security forces opened fire on anti-hijab protesters and beat women in Tehran as the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini continued on Wednesday.

In videos that have now gone viral on social media, officers could be seen beating women who were not wearing mandatory hair coverings. They also opened fire at a metro station in Tehran as protesters continued to chant against the regime.

The videos also showed people running towards exits to save their lives. People could be seen falling and being trampled upon. Iran has been facing massive protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September this year.

Iran's security forces repeatedly fire into a crowd of protesters at a Tehran metro station today.



Tehran's residents have been frequently chanting slogans against the regime in the city's metro stations during the protests.#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/ncVjWK3q4n — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 15, 2022

Her death sparked protests all across Iran, with women at the helm of these demonstrations. Women have been burning their headscarves in the streets of Iran as a mark of protest against the country's regressive laws.

Iran's security forces and plainclothes officers violently attack and beat up protesters on board a Tehran metro train on Tuesday, a day of mass protests across the country (contains swearing).#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/kyfe8L2MOc — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) November 16, 2022

The government has refused to bow down to the protesters and has been detaining everyone and anyone they think has been involved in anti-regime protests.

Iranian authorities have charged at least 1,000 people in Tehran for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations against the country's morality police, per The Guardian.

The government has also shut down internet services in an attempt to quell the protests.

The protests have been going on in various towns and cities. Protesters have been clashing with pro-regime Basij militia fighters. A protester was killed in Shiraz after police opened fire, according to a report in The Independent.

The protests after Amini's death have become one of the largest anti-regime movements since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Cultural restrictions have been a regular feature of Iranian life since 1979. The state's morality police roam the streets and have the right to arrest women who are not wearing a hijab and detain men with unconventional hairstyles.

The mandatory dress code requires women to cover their hair and neck with a headscarf. The morality police formally called "Gasht-e Ershad" (Guidance Patrols) have the power to stop and detain women who they think are not properly dressed.