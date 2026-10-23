An Irish advertisement encouraging children to set boundaries with their grandparents has sparked controversy after a viral video accused authorities of discouraging family affection.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) removed the advertisement on Thursday, 22 October 2026, following criticism from Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan, who described its portrayal of grandparents as 'demeaning' and 'counterproductive'.

The controversy has fuelled a wider debate about teaching children consent while preserving affectionate family relationships.

Grandparents' Hug Sparks Online Outrage

The advertisement, part of the We-Consent campaign, depicts two grandparents visiting their grandchildren.

A young boy enthusiastically welcomes their embrace, while his sister appears uncomfortable when approached for a hug. The narrator explains that not everyone wants physical affection, even from loved ones, and encourages families to respect personal boundaries.

The message was intended to demonstrate that consent applies to everyday interactions, not exclusively sexual relationships. However, the advertisement attracted criticism after circulating widely on social media.

An X account called Europa described it as an Irish state advertisement discouraging grandparents from hugging their grandchildren.

🇮🇪 The Irish state has published an advert discouraging grandparents from hugging their grandchildren, as part of a campaign designed to promote "consent". pic.twitter.com/mQKRn8Dvu3 — Europa.com (@europa) October 21, 2026

A separate video commentator went further, claiming the campaign represented an attack on traditional family relationships.

Those interpretations were not established by the advertisement itself, which addressed unwanted physical contact rather than advocating against affectionate relationships.

The video commentary also included broader political and demographic allegations unrelated to the campaign's stated message.

Justice Minister Calls Advertisement 'Demeaning'

O'Callaghan publicly distanced the Irish Government from the advertisement following the backlash. In a statement published on 22 October, he said the video did not represent government policy and confirmed its removal following engagement between his officials and the DRCC.

He described the portrayal of grandparents as inappropriate and argued that positive relationships between grandparents and grandchildren deserved recognition. The minister also questioned whether the advertisement effectively advanced public understanding of consent.

His intervention intensified the controversy, shifting attention from the campaign's educational message to its portrayal of family relationships. The criticism nevertheless raises a distinction between encouraging children to reject unwanted contact and discouraging affection altogether.

The advertisement explicitly addressed the former, although critics questioned whether its presentation communicated that distinction successfully.

Why the Video Was Removed

The DRCC confirmed that it had removed the video from its online channels following the criticism.

The organisation's We-Consent initiative aims to encourage conversations about consent and respect for personal boundaries. Its central premise is that individuals should feel comfortable expressing preferences about physical contact, including within familiar relationships.

However, the campaign's presentation prompted disagreement about whether grandparents were an appropriate example. The removal also raised questions about the influence of political criticism on public education campaigns.

Importantly, the video was produced by the DRCC rather than presented as an official government instruction prohibiting grandparents from hugging children.

There is no evidence that Ireland introduced any rule requiring grandparents to obtain formal permission before embracing their grandchildren. The distinction matters because the viral controversy extended beyond what the advertisement actually proposed.

For supporters of the campaign's message, respecting a child's refusal can coexist with loving family relationships. For critics, the advertisement risked making ordinary affection appear inappropriate.

The dispute ultimately centres on how consent education should be communicated, particularly when familiar family interactions become the subject of public campaigns.