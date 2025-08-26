A Polish couple who died in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight have been named as Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski. The pair, who lived in Bloxham, Oxfordshire, lost their lives when the aircraft went down during a Bank Holiday flying lesson.

They were among four people onboard the Robinson R44 II helicopter that plummeted near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning, 25 August. Three were killed instantly, while a fourth was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 9.20am, but despite their efforts, the couple could not be saved. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has since launched a full inquiry into the crash.

A Daughter's Heartbreaking Appeal

In the wake of the tragedy, Justyna's daughter, Julia Buzar, has launched a fundraising campaign to repatriate her mother's and stepfather's remains to Poland. The appeal, posted on GoFundMe by Julia's partner Jacob Butler, describes the emotional and financial toll the family is facing.

'On August 25th, my partner Julia's beloved mum and her partner tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

'This sudden and devastating event has left all of us heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss,' Butler wrote.

The couple had reportedly taken the flight as part of a birthday gift from Julia to her stepfather, Wojtek. Julia also shared a personal tribute on Facebook, saying:

'I have no words, the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone. I never thought I'd be writing something like this. Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with their families it would mean the world to me ❤️ rest in peace mum and Wojtek 🙏🏽❤️ please share.'

The fundraiser aims to cover the costs of repatriation, funeral arrangements, and travel. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised over £700 through dozens of donations.

Community and Official Response

The crash has deeply shocked the local community and prompted responses from public officials. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones issued a statement expressing condolences:

'My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the three people who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight this morning. My thoughts are also with the fourth individual who remains in hospital in a critical condition.

'This is a devastating incident that has deeply shocked the local community. The families affected are being supported during this incredibly difficult time.

'I want to thank all of our emergency services for their swift and dedicated response, including Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, and hospital staff.

'The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has now launched a formal investigation into the crash, and we await further details as they work to understand what happened.

'This is a heartbreaking day for the Isle of Wight, and my thoughts remain firmly with everyone affected.'

One local resident, Leigh Goldsmith, told the Isle of Wight County Press that she saw the aircraft 'spiralling' while driving nearby. Other witnesses reported that the helicopter came down in a field close to the busy A3020 Shanklin Road.

Investigation Underway

Northumbria Helicopters, the operator of the aircraft, confirmed that the flight had departed from Sandown Airport and was part of a scheduled flying lesson. The company stated that the aircraft involved was a Robinson R44 II, a model commonly used for training and private flights.

The AAIB has begun its investigation, with a team of inspectors on-site to determine the cause of the crash. No preliminary findings have been released, and authorities have asked the public to avoid speculation while the inquiry is ongoing.

A Family's Plea for Support

As the investigation continues, Julia and her family are focused on honouring the memory of Justyna and Wojtek. Their appeal for support has resonated with many, drawing donations and messages of sympathy from across the UK and Poland.

'Any donation, no matter how small, will help us give them the farewell they deserve. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and for keeping our family in your thoughts,' the fundraiser reads.