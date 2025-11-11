In a striking social media post over the weekend, United States Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin shared a set of images of himself and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The two, along with other officials, were busy working outside of usual business hours, as seen in the photos.

Working through the weekend with President Donald J. Trump.



It’s always an honor to be in the Oval Office— I never take this opportunity to serve Oklahoma for granted. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x2M0EvuBcR — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 8, 2025

Photo Op Gets Public Roast

The senator's post, published on X, was headlined by the caption: 'Working through the weekend with President Donald J. Trump. It's always an honor to be in the Oval Office— I never take this opportunity to serve Oklahoma for granted.'

The post included pictures showing Trump sitting at his desk in the Oval Office with documents and folders spread out in front of him and Mullin standing across him, apparently portraying a busy weekend of work.

But online critics were quick to respond, questioning the timing of the post. Based on publicly available schedules, they claimed the president was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida over the same weekend. They argued the photographs were unlikely to have been taken that day, suggesting the scene was staged for effect.

Trump is at Mar-a-Lago golfing and partying with the president of Argentina — the same leader to whom he just handed $40 billion in U.S. taxpayer money.



You must really hate your followers to lie to them like this. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 8, 2025

Weekend Grind Turns into Social Media Review?

More X users then began scrutinising almost every detail on the photos. Several users zoomed in on the papers placed in front of Trump and noticed that they were not official documents, but printed copies of his own social media posts.

This discovery quickly became the focal point of the discussion, with thousands of users sharing the images and joking about the idea of a 'working weekend' spent reviewing one's own posts.

Commenters on X noted the irony of what was supposed to look like presidential work being, in fact, an apparent photo opportunity. The sight of colour printouts from Trump's Truth Social feed spread across the Resolute Desk became one of the most mocked aspects of the post.

Are those tweets printed out as PowerPoint slides? pic.twitter.com/BEkYWUQ5Sk — Woody (@mynovelette) November 8, 2025

Ah yes, the tireless work of printing out and giving Trump color copies of his own tweets https://t.co/jPKzgHh7MG pic.twitter.com/lSfBvI2UVz — GL DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) November 9, 2025

No Detail Too Small

The humour didn't stop there. As users examined the photos more closely, several other peculiar details emerged.

One pointed out a framed image in the background that appeared to depict Trump sitting by his desk with unknown person sitting under. Another noticed that a drink had been placed directly on the desk without a coaster, leading to light-hearted complaints about a lack of manners.

Another user sarcastically commented, 'Don't forget all the cow/calf graphs he has to sign,' referring to the pamphlet with graphs that Mullin was seen handing to Trump.

Don't forget all the cow/calf graphs he has to sign! pic.twitter.com/donJynXoUc — Bike Mayor of the Lumpenproletariat كاحسخ (@cathasach4bikes) November 9, 2025

Senator Mullin Tries to Press 'Undo'

Mullin sought to clarify the timing of the controversial Oval Office pictures, noting that the meeting had taken place the previous evening. He added that the Senate was in session in Washington, DC, the following day. However, the explanation did little to quell online scrutiny.

Social media users criticised the original 'working through the weekend' claim. Many called the senator a liar, suggesting his wording was misleading and accusing him of attempting to backpedal on the post.

What was meant to highlight a productive weekend of effort turned into a trending mocking subject. This incident demonstrates the intense focus that online audiences give to political imagery today.