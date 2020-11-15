Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have withdrawn their children from school after the administrators raised concerns about adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. For the last three years, the three children attended a posh Washington private school.

The administrators of the school expressed concern about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's public flouting of Covid-19 guidelines. The couple "repeatedly violated a number of the guidelines" outlined in the school's parent handbook for Covid-19 precautionary rules, according to a source.

The children went to a Jewish day school in Washington, D.C. They were reportedly withdrawn from the school two weeks before Election Day. The children are now attending the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

"They withdrew from the school," a spokesperson for their old school said in a statement on Wednesday. The school, had put in place prevention protocol for staff, students, parents and family members based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, with an eye on maintaining the health and safety of its community.

The source said that several fellow parents also complained to the school about Kushner and Ivanka's flagrant lack of adherence to the handbook. The school then decided to confront the couple about the violations, and it did so independently of the parent complaints.

The school "tried to work something out with the family to negotiate terms that would keep the children at the school, but also ensure the protocols were not violated," the source said. However, Ivanka and Jared pulled their children from the school.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family said Ivanka and Jared withdrew the kids because Berman offered more in-person classes during the pandemic. Berman switched to mostly in-person during September and October after opening virtually, according to its website.The insider added that the idea that Covid-19 rules had led to the family's departure from the school was inaccurate. "The Kushners protect the privacy of their children and won't engage in idle gossip," he said.