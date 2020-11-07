As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 mark, Donald Trump's aides are reportedly discussing among themselves who is going to break the news to him that he has lost. His daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are being considered as likely figures to break the news to him and ask him to leave White House.

US president Donald Trump offered little indication on Friday that he was prepared to concede defeat. His aides and those around him are wondering who might be able ask him to accept defeat and the names that have come up are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Though he is trailing and former US Vice President Joe Biden is leading in key battleground states, Trump has not prepared a concession speech.

Recently, in a conversation with Trump aides it was revealed that the current US president has no intention of conceding the election.

"I had one person close to the White House tell me, 'No one is willing to tell King Lear the truth,'" said Hallie Jackson, MSNBC's White House correspondent.

White House correspondent of CNN, Kaitlan Collins said: "I'm actually being told by sources that, in recent days, the president has said he has no plans to concede this election to Joe Biden, even if his path to victory is effectively blocked, which it could be by a Biden win in Pennsylvania or in somewhere like Georgia," she said.

"But despite that the president has said that he has no plans to concede this election as he has continued to push this baseless claim that the election is being stolen from him.

"That creates this conversation about who is going to be the person that's going to reckon with the president and tell him that his time in office could be coming to an end.

"That's a conversation that I'm told the president's allies are still having, they're not sure who that person is going to be. They've talked about Jared Kushner, someone like an Ivanka Trump, but they haven't figured out who it is to bring the president to terms with reality," she added.

There is a lot of speculation over what would happen if Trump refused to leave. It is believed that the Secret Service and US Marshalls would be handed the task. "It should not be a hostage drama to try and get Trump out of the White House," said David Axelrod, who served as senior advisor to Barack Obama.

Biden campaign spokesperson, Andrew Bates said they were not worried. "The US government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," he said.

Meanwhile, amid all this drama, a video that is going viral on social media, shows a yellow truck blocking the entrance to White House. While the writing on the truck was not discernible, many social media users said that the truck resembled those used by moving company Pesnke.